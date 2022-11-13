On paper, in the Rules of Procedure of the House of Representatives, the division of tasks seems clear: “The clerk is in charge of the official organisation. The presidency oversees this.” The practice turns out to be more unruly. In the space of 24 hours, the presidency, the daily management of the House of Representatives, has lost the confidence of the entire top civil servants.

Clerk Simone Roos, the highest-ranking official, did not hide anything in her suicide note on Friday. She notes that “there is little or no attention or compassion for the civil servants who have recently and also in the past drawn attention to socially unsafe behaviour”.

Also read the research: Under acclaimed Chamber President Khadija Arib, one official after another snapped



With Roos, the management team of the House of Representatives also resigned from its duties with immediate effect. A unique one. A day later, the works council withdrew its confidence in Chamber President Vera Bergkamp (D66) and the rest of the presidium. “I don’t think Bergkamp would be able to glue the shards together. The damage is too great,” chairman Michel Meerts told TV program news hour. “There is no longer any confidence in the civil service in the entire political top of the House of Representatives.”

The reason: the ongoing unrest about the investigation into reports about the behavior of former Speaker of the House of Representatives Khadija Arib (2016-2021), which the presidency decided on September 28. In addition to Vera Bergkamp, ​​the eight other members of the presidency unanimously approved the investigation into Arib on Wednesday 28 September: Martin Bosma (PVV), Salima Belhaj (D66), René Peters (CDA), Frank Wassenberg (Party for the Animals), Michiel van Nispen (SP), Laura Bromet (GroenLinks), Roelien Kamminga (VVD) and Henk Nijboer (PvdA).

‘Political reckoning’

When the news leaks through NRC, Arib tells journalists that there is “a political reckoning by Ms Bergkamp and those around her.” She also says in advance that she will not cooperate. She speaks of a “sham investigation”. That her party colleague Henk Nijboer has also agreed, she calls “after”.

The commotion that ensued resulted in Nijboer retiring as a member of the presidency on 4 October. He calls the news about the investigation “disgraceful”. But he faces the decision. “Presidential members act in the interest of the entire House, regardless of party color,” he wrote in a statement. “At the moment that so many employees of the House are forced to report an unsafe work situation,” the presidium cannot help but take such signals seriously. Since then, the PvdA has no longer been represented in the presidium.

Nijboer’s departure is not the only change in personnel in the presidium. Laura Bromet (GL) and René Peters (CDA) relinquish their places as deputies to Tom van der Lee (GL) and Anne Kuik (CDA), who have time again after the interrogations for the parliamentary inquiry into gas extraction in Groningen are over. . From then on, the presidency will therefore have a different composition than during the decision to conduct an investigation.

On 1 November, a meeting of the usually procedural Committee for the Procedure gets out of hand. Bergkamp, ​​again, cannot maintain order that evening. Members of parliament express their doubts about the way in which the presidium supervises the process. Renske Leijten (SP) is one of the members of the House of Representatives who has a different view than the presidium of which a fellow party member is a part. For example, Leijten wants to ‘stop’ the research and change the assignment in order to better protect ‘the institute’ and ‘all the people who work there’ in the future.

After Bergkamp has ended the meeting, members of the House of Representatives demand a vote very against her will. The outcome: a narrow majority forces Bergkamp to ask the presidency to halt the investigation into Arib. The experienced clerk Simone Roos calls the committee meeting in her letter the “most shocking meeting in my career, in all respects”.

Desperate

Not long after the derailed meeting, the next problem arises. The presidency partly based its decision on 28 September on advice from State Attorney Pels Rijcken. The lawyers write: “We can imagine that the Registrar and the Presidency jointly order this investigation.” That’s how it happened. The fact that the presidency and the clerk are familiar with the complaints – and are therefore interested in the investigation – try to resolve them by appointing a “delegated client” – the head of HR and the head of legal affairs. They do not regard the fact that they are also familiar with the complaints as a problem. The choice has led to fierce criticism.

It is hardly about the reason for the investigation anymore: the reports in two anonymous letters. The top officials are experiencing a déjà vu: once again the presidency is unable to adequately follow up reports of an unsafe working environment. At the beginning of 2019, top official Jan Willem Duijzer reported to the presidency – of which Vera Bergkamp and Martin Bosma were already members – in a letter that he expressed “his great concerns” in a personal conversation with Arib at the end of 2018. “In summary, my concerns were about her role in the civil service organization and her erratic and sometimes outspoken negative leadership style,” he wrote. “For me, the last point in particular was urgent, in view of various urgent signals from the official organization.” Duijzer left, nothing changed for officials.

The initial relief after the decision of the presidency has turned into great disappointment for the part of the civil service that has had bad experiences with Arib. “It deeply touches me that my legally motivated employer obligation has been made so political and has thus become part of a public debate,” Roos writes. The official confidence in politics as a solution is gone. The management stops, the rest remains behind in despair: what now?

The presidium, which usually deals with less eye-catching subjects such as the working method of the House of Representatives, must provide answers. Whether and in what form the investigation will continue. How she will implement the official leadership. And how she thinks she can regain trust. Bergkamp wants to stay on, she said Friday evening. “I am an elected president. And I am committed to bringing that research into safe waters.”