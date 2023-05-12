Politico: all EU countries agreed to tougher energy sanctions against Russia

All EU countries have agreed to tougher energy sanctions against Russia. About it informs Politico citing sources.

Even those states that “benefited from undeclared imports of Russian oil” did not speak out against this decision, the material says.

An EU diplomat told Politico that the 11th sanctions package differs from previous ones in that it “focuses on circumvention, and it will have a different impact,” so countries are taking their time and considering all proposals.