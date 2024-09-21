In the midst of the fashion week season taking place in various European capitals, Dior is making a splash in the Netherlands with a unique exhibition. Organised by the Kunstmuseum in The Hague, the exhibition examines the work of Christian Dior (1905-1957), founder of the eponymous French fashion house, and his successors, to engage in dialogue with the current creative director, Italian Maria Grazia Chiuri. Appointed in 2016, she became the first woman to head the brand’s women’s collections in its history and has since put her stamp on models that maintain the house’s original foundations.

Titled DIOR, a new image, The exhibition opens to the public this Saturday, September 21 —until June 26, 2025— and follows the evolution of that expression, the New Lookwhich was the name given to the first collection presented by the designer in 1947 in Paris. Just two years after the end of the Second World War, he launched a jacket called Bar, with rounded shoulders and fitted at the waist, and a matching skirt with a lot of volume. In a Europe that was trying to recover from the devastation of the war, the meters of fabric needed for such a model generated some rejection. The ensemble also abandoned the rigid and austere style of the time. Despite these criticisms, his creations were a success, confirmed as time passed and social deprivation was alleviated. “It is a real revolution, dear Christian. Your dresses have such a new image [such a New Look]“, said Carmel Snow, director of the American fashion magazine Harper’s Bazaar.

More information

Arranged in the first room of the exhibition, this original combination presides over a battery of similar pieces from later periods, reinvented by all the creative directors who succeeded Dior. From Yves Saint Laurent, who took over the reins in 1957, to Marc Bohan, Gianfranco Ferré, John Galliano and Raf Simons, all the way to Chiuri. By Galliano, for example, hangs an exuberant model in blue silk taffeta and a skirt with abundant strips of silk applied in circles, acquired by the museum in 2010. It was a sparkling version of the Bar model. Maria Grazia Chiuri likes to show the influence of the women who inspire her and, in her debut in 2016, she combined a T-shirt with the slogan “We must all be feminists” with her take on the same jacket.

Drawing of Christian Dior’s Bar ensemble from his Spring/Summer 1947 Haute Couture collection published in the French edition of ‘Vogue’ magazine. Collection of the Hague Art Museum / Royal Library in The Hague

“In an established fashion house, you have to be creative while maintaining the original DNA,” says Madelief Hohé, curator of the museum and exhibition. According to her, Chiuri designs for a woman of 2024, not the one of the 1950s. “These are wearable pieces that other, more affordable brands are inspired by, and that is good for the fashion cycle,” she says. On closer inspection, however, she says that the original DNA is immediately recognizable. New Look original and combining both seems like a stroke of genius to her. Some Christian Dior evening dresses were difficult to walk in. This is a characteristic that her successors have also polished.

Designed by John Galliano for Dior, from his Spring/Summer 2009 Haute Couture collection. Peter Stinger

Dior is one of the most copied brands in the history of fashion, and there is an explanation for that. “He was a businessman who didn’t care if people copied him whenever he was talked about, and that’s how he managed to reach other places, like the United States,” explains César Rodríguez, an expert in fashion and textile restoration at the Kunstmuseum. To achieve this, Dior sold patterns for lines that were not haute couture, but called Boutique to various countries. They thus obtained the right to produce their dresses, albeit under that special brand. “Other lesser-known companies bought these patterns under licence. They then followed instructions – sort of like a modern-day Ikea – to assemble the dresses,” she adds.

It was a pioneering agreement at the time, but they could only put the Christian Dior label on it if they paid for it. “In any case, these interpretations of his dresses, because there were always some changes, seemed to him the best promotion,” says Rodríguez. In contrast, other colleagues of his at the time, such as the Spaniard Cristóbal Balenciaga, “always refused to take licenses because he maintained that his pieces were unique,” ​​recalls Rodríguez. Dior’s vision was an unprecedented success, and by 1952 his house accounted for half of French fashion exports.

One of the rooms of the Dior exhibition at the Kunstmuseum in The Hague (Netherlands). Bram Vreugdenhil

Dior was very fond of flowers, and he not only designed embroidered dresses that deserve admiration for the embroiderers who spent long hours making them. He also launched a perfume dedicated to his sister, Catherine. She is Miss Dior, and an original bottle is displayed in one of the exhibition windows. Among the clients of the house was Grace Kelly, the American actress who became Princess of Monaco through her marriage to Prince Rainier. Her good relationship with Marc Bohan led to several dresses with and without floral embroidery. There are several of them in the exhibition rooms, and next to one from the spring-summer 1971 collection, there is a photo of the princess with her good friend and actor Cary Grant.

Before Grace Kelly, Dior was already the favourite designer of other famous actresses. A majestic dress by Marlene Dietrich, who commissioned pieces from the autumn/winter 1947 collection, is displayed in a large display case. In 1950, the artist gave an ultimatum to British director Alfred Hitchcock regarding the clothes she would wear in the film. Panic on the scene. He told her: “Without Dior there is no Dietrich.” Her wardrobe in the film became so popular that the production company Warner Bros took her on tour around the United States to promote the film. In another room there is a happy moment, given the good humor of the protagonists. These are the actresses Elizabeth Taylor and Gina Lollobrigida, who wore the same model in 1961, at the Moscow International Film Festival. Also designed by Marc Bohan, he himself said that he made Taylor’s. Lollobrigida had seen it at a screening of the collection and ordered a copy in Italy, she said. Next to both dresses there is a photo of them smiling.

Marlene Dietrich in Christian Dior’s Acacias suit from his Spring/Summer 1949 collection worn in Alfred Hitchcock’s 1950 film ‘Stage Fright’. Everett Collection / Everett Collection

The Dior jewellery has its own space and all comes from the same collector, Gisela Weigert. Brooches, pearls, earrings, animal-shaped ornaments and again flowers, lots of flowers. Among so many pieces, one dress from the spring-summer 1948 collection also stands out. Discovered during the pandemic at the MoMu Fashion Museum in Antwerp, it is called Flamenco and has an uneven skirt, with great volume and longer at the back. In various shades of pink, at least 48 metres of organdy – a fine, transparent cotton fabric – was used and had to be restored. Almost no dresses from that collection have survived and it is the first time that it has been lent for exhibition outside Belgium. The exhibition is exclusive to the Kunstmuseum and will not be shown abroad for the time being, and for the exhibition they have also relied on loans from Dior Heritage (the archives of the house), the Palais Galliera (the Fashion Museum in Paris) and private collections in Germany, Belgium, Monaco and the United States.