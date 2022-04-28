Behind its dark fantasy worlds and nightmarish creatures, every Fromsoftware game hides some incredible message or story that fans of the Japanese studio are eager to discover. Elden Ring is no exception. True to the style of the Dark Souls universe, the new Hidetaka Miyazaki presents up to six different endings that have given rise to many theories. In this special video of In Search of Lore we talk precisely about the various outcomes that Elden Ring poses, delving into its main characters, what happens and the theories they leave us with.

