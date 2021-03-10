After several years of service, The Vault already has a good number of games. That is why to simplify the search and have all the titles compiled we bring you this entry where you can find all EA Play games on Xbox Game Pass. As you already know, EA Play is a payment service from the Electronic Arts company that is completely independent from Xbox Live Gold. So if you pay € 3.99 per month or € 24.99 per year, you have access to a catalog of free games known as The Vault. As well as a 10-hour trial on all Electronic Arts titles.

Apart from games for Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S you will also find Xbox 360 and Xbox games that benefit from the backward compatibility of the system. So if you have not played a jewel of 360 published by Electronic Arts and you see it on the list, know that you can play it on your Xbox One. Here is the list of the free games on EA Play, arranged alphabetically. As they are added, the entry will be updated. You will find the most recent additions in bold.

All EA Play games on Xbox Game Pass

A way out

Alice Madness Returns

Anthem

Battlefield 1

Battlefield 1943

Battlefield 3

Battlefield 4

Battlefield Bad Company

Battlefield Bad Company 2

Battlefield Hardline

Battlefield v

Bejeweled 2

Bejeweled 3

BLACK

Crysis

Crysis 2

Crysis 3

Dante’s Inferno

Dead space

Dead space 2

Dead space 3

Dead Space: Ignition

Dragon Age: Inqusition

Dragon Age: Origins

EA Sports UFC

EA Sports UFC 2

Faith

Feeding Frenzy

Feeding Frenzy 2

Fight Night Champion

FIFA 14

FIFA 15

FIFA 16

FIFA 17

FIFA 18

FIFA 19

FIFA 20

Heavy weapon

The sims 4

Madden NFL 15

Madden NFL 16

Madden NFL 17

Madden NFL 18

Madden NFL 19

Madden NFL 20

Madden NFL 21

Madden NFL 25

Mass effect

Mass effect 2

Mass effect 3

Mass Effect Andromeda

Medal of Honor Airborne

Medal of Honor: Pacific Assault

Mirror’s Edge

Mirror’s Edge Catalyst

NBA Live 14

NBA Live 15

NBA Live 16

NBA Live 18

NBA Live 19

NHL 15

NHL 16

NHL 17

NHL 18

NHL 19

NHL 20

NHL 21

NHL 94 Rewind

Need for speed

Need for Speed ​​Payback

Need for Speed ​​Rivals

Peggle 2

Plants vs. Zombies

Plants vs Zombies: Battle for Neighborville

Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare

Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2

Rory McIlroy PGA Tour

Sea of ​​Solitude

Skate 3

SSX

Star wars battlefront

Star Wars Battlefront II

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Star wars squadrons

Titanfall

Titanfall 2

Unravel

Unravel Two

UFC 3

Zuma

Zuma’s Revenge

The 5 best EA Play games you can’t miss

This is the list with all the free games in EA Access, updated to 2020, where you can find all the games available through this service so you can access them at no added cost as long as you are members.

What is EA Play?

EA Play is a monthly or annual subscription service that replaces EA Access, after Electronic Arts decided to change the name of the service. EA Play offers us a catalog of free games, which you have already seen listed above, as well as 10 hours of free play of their new releases.

How do I get EA Play on Xbox Game Pass?

To have EA Play on Xbox Game Pass you need an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription. The arrival of the service to PC was recently announced, after it was only present on Xbox. Starting in 2021, you can also enjoy EA Play games on Xbox Game Pass on PC.

If we are subscribed to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and we want to enjoy EA Play games, we just have to go to our games library and within the different options we will see that ‘EA Play’ appears. As with the normal Xbox Game Pass catalog, we will see there all the games available for Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, Xbox 360 and Xbox.

Will EA Play be on Xbox Game Pass forever?

At the moment nothing has been said about it, but everything seems to indicate that EA Play will be available forever on Xbox Game Pass. Of course, as with Xbox Game Pass, we will lose access to your games the moment our subscription ends, even if we have downloaded them.