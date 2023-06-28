“All drugs are bad”, social irony on the commercial with Mancini. VIDEO

The new countryside Of communication Of Palazzo Chigi against the drugs it did not go unnoticed. But in the negative, given that the spot – titled “All drugs are bad, choose true emotions” and presented on June 26 on the occasion of the International Day against the use and trafficking of drugs – it ended up under a shower of memes and ironic comments on all social media.

WATCH THE NEW PALAZZO CHIGI ADVERTISEMENT AGAINST DRUGS

You can see it in the video Robert Mancini, coach of the national football team, who warns young people about the dangers of drugs. His video is seen by a group of friends, who in turn decide to publish their own video to reiterate the message. Finally, it is Mancini who once again returns to the screen to invite all viewers to follow the same example and stay away from drugs.

The reaction of social media is ruthless: “With this commercial, Mancini really made me want to take drugs”, jokes a user. Another posts the meme with Masterchef judge Joe Bastianich, who comments, “It’s like horror movies.” Among the many ironic comments that have popped up on social media, there is also the sharp one by Wild Lucarelli: “After this video I have an irrepressible desire to pierce myself…” .





Subscribe to the newsletter

