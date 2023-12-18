We start again in Florida

March 10, 2024 will be the day the 113th edition of IndyCar with the first race scheduled in St. Peterburg (Florida), where the numerous participants in the top US open-wheel championship will try to dethrone Alex Palou, winner last year. Of the 18 official events on the calendar, the big appointment with the Indianapolis 500 cannot be missed, which will see some drivers on the track who are not regularly present during the season.

Seven rookies involved

In recent months, even with the 2023 season not yet over, the teams had completed theirs lineup in view of the next championship, both for the 500 Miglia and for all the other races on the calendar. A 2024 that will see seven rookies who will compete for the title of 'Rookie of the Year', taking to the track together with other drivers ready to start their respective adventures in a team different from that of last year.

The news

Among the news on the driver market, the passage of the former F1 driver should be highlighted Marcus Ericsson in Andretti after four years spent with Chip Ganassia team which in turn will focus on a compatriot of the 2022 IndyCar winner Linus Lundqvist and on the debutant Kyffin Simpson. New arrival, once again of Swedish nationality, also in Arrow McLarenthis time with the landing of Felix Rosenqvist. In the Woking team, in addition to the official status of David Malukas, there will also be the presence of Kyle Larson for the McLaren-Hendrick team, in this case for the 500 Miglia only. In the bracket of former F1 drivers it is also worth mentioning Romain Grosjeannew driver of the team Juncos Hollinger after leaving, not without some difficulties, including legal ones, from Andretti Global. News also at home Rahal Lettermanwith the announcement of Haas' third driver Pietro Fittipaldi and the reconfirmation of Juri Vips, who arrived at the end of the season last year. New face also in Meyer Shank with Tom Blomqvist, who joins a team ready to reconfirm the veteran Helio Castroneves for the 500 Miglia only. Part-time year for the Dane and reigning Indy NXT champion Christian Rasmussenwho will take to the track with the #20 car of Ed Carpenter's team only during races on road or permanent circuits, unlike the team owner, who in turn competes on ovals. Callum Ilott will not participate in the championship, unlike Sting Ray Robb, announced by AJ Foyt, a team whose second guide is not yet known to us. Also to be understood is the line-up of Dreyer & Reinbold, the team that will line up its drivers for the fifth event of the season, the 500 Miglia.

IndyCar 2024 – Registered drivers and teams