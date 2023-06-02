All dreams still flying: previews and guests of the second and final episode

This evening, 2 June 2023, the second and last episode of All dreams still in flight is broadcast on Rai 1, the show by Massimo Ranieri and Rocío Muñoz Morales. A great variety, a story made up of stories, personal anecdotes and the most beautiful songs ever. But let’s see together all the information in detail, with the guests and the previews of the second and last episode.

Guests and previews

Who will be the guests of All dreams still in flight? Guests of the second and last episode famous artists such as Tiziano Ferro, Arisa, Raf and Malika Ayane, but also Enrico Brignano, Barbara Foria and the 8 times world tap dance champions, Emanuele and Leonardo D’Angelo. The scenography, created by Gennaro Amendola, is that of great occasions and evokes the shows of the 60s and 70s. The television direction, which will play between tradition and modernity, is entrusted to Duccio Forzano. The orchestra is conducted by Maestro Leonardo De Amicis and Grazia Cundaria directs the corps de ballet and creates the choreography.

“Let’s face it, characters in the show usually show what they want people to know. But of course we all have our happy moments and our most difficult ones. We are not aliens! Blood flows in the veins, not water. Here, this time I’m ready to talk about disappointments, sorrows, failures, loves that end “, the words of Massimo Ranieri to Tv Sorrisi e Canzoni.

All dreams still flying: how many episodes

But how many episodes are scheduled for All dreams still in flight on Rai 1? Massimo Ranieri’s show will be aired in two episodes: the first on Friday 26 May 2023; the second and last Friday June 2, 2023. How long does it last? The duration of each evening will be approximately 2 hours and 30 minutes. The airing is in fact scheduled from 21.30 to 23.55.

Streaming and TV

Where to see All dreams still flying on live TV and live streaming? As mentioned, the program is broadcast on Friday evenings at 21.30 on Rai 1. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free RaiPlay.it platform which allows you to view and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.