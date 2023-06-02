All dreams still in flight streaming and live TV: where to see the second and last episode

This evening, Friday 2 June 2023 at 21.30 on Rai 1, All dreams still in flight will be broadcast, the great show by Massimo Ranieri that wants to pay homage to the variety of the past. A story made of stories, personal anecdotes and the most beautiful songs ever. To accompany Massimo Ranieri on his journey among the great classics of Italian song there will be an exceptional fan: Rocío Muñoz Morales. Where to see All dreams still flying on live TV and live streaming? All the information in detail below.

On TV

The programme, as mentioned, is broadcast on Friday evenings at 21.30 on Rai 1. This evening, 2 June 2023, the second and final episode will be broadcast on Rai 1.

All dreams still flying live stream

Not just tv. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to view and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.

How many bets

We have seen where to see on TV and live streaming All dreams still in flight, but how many episodes are planned on Rai 1? Massimo Ranieri’s show will be aired in two episodes: the first on Friday 26 May 2023; the second and last Friday June 2, 2023. How long does it last? The duration of each evening will be approximately 2 hours and 30 minutes. The airing is in fact scheduled from 21.30 to 23.55.