James Rodriguez It continues to leave more questions than answers and its future has become an unsolved mystery. The cucuteño wants to leave the São Paulo of Brazil, but a debt is truncating its progress.

The Colombian soccer player is working on terminating his contract and in the meantime he has shared photos on his social networks showing his training with the São Paulo team.

The only clear thing about the novel James Rodriguez is that he does not want to continue in São Paulo, according to press versions in Brazil, the Colombian has already agreed everything with the leadership to leave the ranks of the team led by Thiago Carpini.

However, there is an economic issue that complicates his departure, James and those around him allege a debt of 2 million euros, for salaries and image rights, something that was denied by the club at the time.

In fact, in Colombia It was revealed that the relationship between club and footballer could end in court and it is not ruled out that James sues the Sao Paulo.

Does the MLS have James Rodríguez on the radar?

In recent days, a rumor leaked that the Real Salt Lake of Major League Soccer (MLS) I was interested in having James Rodriguezbut the rumor fell after the revelation of journalist Felipe Sierra.

According to the communicator, the 32-year-old midfielder has already signed his termination with São Paulo despite continuing to train with the club, “but for his official status there must be a payment that has not been recorded.”

Furthermore, he explained that the information they carried to James Rodríguez to Utah (United States) They were only rumors, since the club denied possible contacts with the '10'.

If the option of the set of USAit would be a hard blow for the left-handed player, who wants to get out of Brazil and, according to press reports, he wants to play in the MLS to be close to his daughter Salomewho lives in Miami with his mother, Daniela Ospina.

Argentina and Colombia could enter the scene

This week the club's interest was known Banfield from Argentinathe same one where the player was an idol. Julio César Falcioni He was clear when talking about the topic. James Rodriguez and he said that they are trying to sign him, but it is very complicated.

“James is an international player and it is very difficult. We have spoken with the technical secretary, the people of the club, when he began with the termination of his contract, but it is always complicated and difficult. I think he has a pledge to return to Europe, but we always have the hope open that he can return to the club, if not at this moment, then at some other time.”

In 2009, thanks to his decisive goals, James Rodríguez lifted the Apertura Tournament champion's cup in Argentina, in a brilliant campaign for the talented left-hander with Banfield. Photo: Archive / TIME

And he added: “The club has made the necessary contacts and has spoken with him. In the technical office there is a former teammate who was Battión, to try to tempt him and get him excited about returning, but that depends more on James than on the club.”

The words of the 67-year-old coach filled the 'drill' fans with enthusiasm, who more than a decade ago enjoyed and delighted with the Colombian's left foot. James was champion with banfield in 2009 with Falcioni.

The option of Argentina It is still open, although as the hours go by it becomes quite complicated, the transfer market in the south of the continent will be open until next Sunday, February 18.

James Rodríguez won the title with Banfield.

Colombia It could also be an option, the transfer window closes on March 1, but so far no rumors have been heard nor has he been associated with an FPC team.

Finally, it is very difficult for him to join another team in Brazil, despite the fact that the market in that country closes on March 7. Sao Paulo I would not be willing to let the player leave for free to reinforce a direct rival.

