Lorenzo Insigne will play in Mls, with Toronto Fc. Agreement reached between the entourage of the Napoli captain and the Canadian team in a meeting that took place today in Rome. Insigne will close the season at Napoli and then move to Canada in July. For the blue playmaker a five and a half year contract with a net salary of 11.5 million plus 4.5 in bonuses and a series of benefits.