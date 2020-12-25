Energy Minister Shrikant Sharma has instructed the MD of Madhyanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam that all the districts of Madhyanchal, including Lucknow, should be tripping free. Where line loss is less than 15%, there should be 24-hour power supply. Monitor MD effectively from your level for uninterrupted supply. Wherever there has been any supply related problem in the previous summer, there should be no problem next time. For this, all preparations should be done by February.The minister on Thursday reviewed electricity supply and consumer services in 20 districts under Madhyanchal. He said that consumer’s problem is government’s problem, consumer’s satisfaction is government’s satisfaction. All officers and MDs should ensure that there is no negligence in consumer services. Accountability will be ensured on such cases. He said that by January 31, MDs should ensure 100% downloadable billing in all districts.

Check out societies with temporary connections

The Energy Minister said that after examining the societies running on temporary connections for years, they should take action against those who misuse the consumer facilities. There should be uninterrupted power supply in the villages from sunset to sunrise. Also eliminate the pendency of tubewell connection applications in a week.