February looks to be a great month for all Disney+ users. Not only Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will finally come to this service, but will also celebrate the 30th anniversary of Beauty and the Beast. In this way, the next few days will be full of interesting releases.

Below we present all the premieres for Disney + for Mexico in February 2023:

Films:

-Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever (02/01/2023)

-Zog and the Flying Doctors (02/03/2023)

-The Punisher (02/10/2023)

-The Punisher: War Zone (02/10/2023)

-Shortsmas with Los Vecinos Green (02/17/2023)

-Beauty and the Beast: Celebrating 30 years (02/24/2023)

Series:

-The Proud family: Bigger and better (T2) (02/01/2023)

-The Hardy Boys (T2) (02/08/2023)

-Amphibia (T3) (02/08/2023)

-Alaska: Native Wisdom (T1) (02/08/2023)

-Secret of the Oceans (T3 and T4) (02/08/2023)

-Spidey and his amazing friends (S2) (02/08/2023)

-Mila in the multiverse (02/15/2023)

-The bass club (02/22/2023)

-Firebuds (T1) (02/22/2023)

Documentaries:

-Alone against the World: The Andes (02/01/2023)

-Creating Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever (02/08/2021)

-Stan Lee’s Mutants, Monsters and Marvels (02/10/2023)

-j-hope IN THE BOX (02/17/2023)

Via: Disney+