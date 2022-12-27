The future Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flavio Dino (PSB-MA), stated that there will be a “integral mobilization” of the police forces of the Federal District during the presidential inauguration on January 1, 2023. He gave a statement alongside the governor of the Federal District, Ibaneis Rocha (MDB), and the future Minister of Defense, José Múcio, this Tuesday (Dec.27, 2022), after a meeting at the Buriti Palace.

🇧🇷We have this preparation with ostensible policing for inauguration day. The main concern was that”, said the future Minister of Justice. 🇧🇷It will not be small terrorist groups that will wall up the institutions of Brazilian democracy. There is no space for this in Brazil”, he stated.

Dino said he expected a voluntary demobilization of the demonstrators’ camps against the result of the elections in Brasília (DF) during the week leading up to the event. Otherwise, “the possibility of compulsory withdrawal is opened” until inauguration day, according to the senator-elect. With this, the authorities can also reassess the measures to be taken in relation to the security of the event until Thursday (Dec. 29).

The governor of the DF also stated that violent acts in protest against the election result will be treated as terrorism and that those responsible will be subject to penalties “quite tall🇧🇷

🇧🇷The DF police are prepared, they are mobilized, we have a great intelligence system focused on these events”, he stated. According to Ibaneis, new operations should be carried out by the day of the inauguration for the demobilization of the acts in front of barracks in Brasília, a movement that, according to him, has been taking place “quite peacefully🇧🇷

According to Flávio Dino, the inauguration event is maintained as scheduled, in its original format, and the president-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) will also be able to decide whether to hold the traditional parade in an open car on the Planalto.

On Monday (Dec 26), Dino stated in an interview that the government of the president-elect would “to anticipate” acts on January 1, 2023, the day of the presidential inauguration, to avoid “voids” in the Justice and Defense portfolios and a “instability situation” in the country.

There are rumors in Brasilia about the possibility of the next government enacting a state of defense as a security measure at the beginning of Lula’s term. However, no authority yet to be sworn in confirms that this hypothesis is actually being considered.

The mechanism precedes the state of siege and has never been used in the country.

O Article 136 of the Constitution establishes that the state of defense can be decreed by the President of the Republic “to preserve or promptly re-establish, in restricted and determined places, public order or social peace threatened by serious and imminent institutional instability or affected by calamities of great proportions in nature”🇧🇷

The duration of the state of defense must not exceed 30 days, but may be extended for the same period”if the reasons that justified its enactment persist🇧🇷 During its validity, the National Congress is prevented from modifying the Constitution through PECs (Proposals for Amendment to the Constitution).

The decision must also be submitted to Congress for approval within 24 hours. If the Legislature is in recess, congressmen must be summoned in an extraordinary manner within 5 days.

VIOLENT ACTS IN BRASÍLIA

In December, violent acts began in Brasília (DF) amid demonstrations against the result of the presidential elections. Since November 1, supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) have been camped in the Urban Military Sector, in protest against the result of the presidential election.

On Saturday (Dec. 24), businessman George Washington de Oliveira Sousa, 54, was arrested for setting up a bomb in an access area to the Federal Capital’s International Airport.

In a statement to the Civil Police of the Federal District, he said that his plan was “start the chaos” which would lead to “decree of the state of siege in the country🇧🇷

Previously, on December 12, radical Bolsonarists tried to invade the headquarters of the PF (Federal Police) in Brasília and destroyed cars and buses against Moraes’ decision to decree the temporary arrest of Xavante chief José Acácio Serere Xavante, 42 years old, who participated of the demonstrations.

For Dino, the protesters’ camps in front of Army barracks are “terrorist incubators”. The elected senator and former governor of Maranhão demanded that authorities act against “political crimes” and said he expected the demonstrations in front of the barracks to be dismantled later this week.