Since releasing in 2017, and going free-to-play in 2019, Destiny 2 now has six expansions with The Witch Queen releasing earlier this year. The last three expansions need to be bought to play, and are solely developed by Bungie. They add new locations, weapons, boss fights and more for you and your friends to take on.

Whether you’re a completely new Destiny 2 player or you’re yet to play the latest expansions, you can grab them for less in Humble Bundle’s Bungie Publisher is out where there are savings of up to 50 per cent on Destiny 2’s expansions.

Before taking on Destiny 2’s The Witch Queen expansion, you’ll want to go through the Shadowkeep and Beyond Light expansions that came before. You can get these along with the Forsaken Weapons pack in the Legacy Collection bundle, which is half price in the Humble sale.

Once finished with these expansions, you can move onte The Witch Queen, which is currently in its first season, and will have three more seasons until the Lightfall expansion releases in 2023. You can get The Witch Queen expansion for £7 less in the Humble comes out.

You can also buy the shadow keep and Beyond Light expansions for 50 and 40 per cent off respectively if you’re just missing one of them. No matter which DLC you choose to get, Humble will use some of the money you pay to make a donation to one of the charities they’re partnered with, you can choose which one by clicking the button on the top left.

And there you go, set aside plenty of time this weekend to get through all of that Destiny 2 action. Before you jump into space, head over to Twitter and follow the Jelly Deals account so you won’t miss any more awesome sales from Humble Bundle and more.