It is believed that a large number of children in the family is a guarantee for a long and a happy life.

Unfortunately, such conclusions do not always turn out to be correct, as evidenced by the case of Briton Mandy Gardner, writes Metro.uk.

Thus, a 43-year-old woman who is the mother of 13 children and a participant in the Incredible Pregnancies television project was found in the woods near her home in Worthing. Law enforcement officials have established that Gardner committed suicide.

The woman died on April 7, but her relatives decided to tell about it only now, when the pain of loss had subsided a little.

It is not reported what prompted the woman to take such a step, however, during the investigation it turned out that a few days before her death, a mother with many children spoke of suicide.

It is noted that Gardner, together with her husband, became a participant in the TLC project in 2016, in which they talked about their life and parenting concerns. Then the couple had 11 children, and the woman was pregnant with another baby.

“Not all of my pregnancies were planned, but every one of them was desired“- said Gardner.

At the same time, the woman admitted that because of the large number of people in the house, real chaos reigned in it: children ran after dogs, and adults – after children. Perhaps this was the reason that pushed the woman to the fatal step. However, this is just an assumption.

It is reported that Gardner gave birth to her last child two years ago. In her social networks, she published photos of the family with declarations of love for them.

Earlier, “FACTS” wrote that in Rivne, a mother with many children jumped out of a 9th floor window and, fortunately, survived.

