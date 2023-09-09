All De Masi’s articles on TPI

Professor Domenico De Masi, who died suddenly today at the age of 85 after a devastating illness, was one of the most prestigious authors of our newspaper. Always clear and never banal, he has written numerous editorials and comments in the TPI weekly, always bringing an interesting and original point of view. We had the pleasure of interviewing him many times and on different topics, appreciating among other things his great availability. We remember him by re-proposing here his articles published on TPI.