Professor Domenico De Masi, who died suddenly today at the age of 85 after a devastating illness, was one of the most prestigious authors of our newspaper. Always clear and never banal, he has written numerous editorials and comments in the TPI weekly, always bringing an interesting and original point of view. We had the pleasure of interviewing him many times and on different topics, appreciating among other things his great availability. We remember him by re-proposing here his articles published on TPI.
- Luca Telese’s unpublished interview from 2019
- It’s time to rethink work (De Masi’s latest article in our newspaper)
- High prices, crowded places and few places, De Masi to TPI: “So holidays are no longer an enjoyment but a battle” (the last interview with our newspaper)
- A nuclear war would not only destroy people and buildings, but also millennia of culture
- France in flames, De Masi to TPI: “The revolution? It can wait.”
- De Masi to TPI: “Italy needs a cultural emergency room” (by Giulio Gambino)
- Italy, the peninsula of injustice: why inequalities are increasingly profound
- This is why Lula’s social democratic revolution scares international capitalism
- There is a smear campaign against the RDC that manipulates reality
- This is why we will bequeath a better world to young people
- The paradox of Italian privatizations: inspired by neoliberalism, carried out by the left
- Fleeing from alienating work: why the Protestant ethic of productivity no longer has a hold on the population
- Berlinguer and the seed of revolutionary austerity that the Democratic Party should cultivate
- Sociologist De Masi to TPI: “Our economic model denies us happiness”
- Protests throughout Italy, De Masi to TPI: “Covid is a misfortune, but our priority is to get out of it, not to reopen restaurants”
- Sardines, sociologist De Masi to TPI: “Erasmus between North and South is brilliant, it can unite Italy again”
- “Brazil has fallen into fascism”: TPI interview with sociologist Domenico De Masi
- The challenge of the future is to stop the decline
- Less work, more free time: what our lives will be like in 2040
