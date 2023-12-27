Kooperation with seven primary schools, 120 employees, three and a half million euros in sales: sponsoring the all-day program is good business. The club chairman recommends that holiday camps are a nice way to get started, and he sounds enthusiastically like the founder of a startup. His people get 1,200 children moving in schools every week. He recommends that learning support is another great way to do good and earn some money. And: “School accompaniment is an important and great business area where you can also be active.”

His colleague from Munich isn't quite as far along. His club brings just thirty children every afternoon from the elementary school in Bogenhausen, five minutes away, to the club grounds. There are even as many children on the waiting list. The school does not have any rooms for sports. In the current school year, the sports club has a turnover of around 100,000 euros and employs three people. “When I saw for the first time what is paid to educational institutions in Bavaria compared to sports funding…” says the club manager and breaks off the sentence. His advice: “Anyone who hasn’t done it yet: Be sure to start with whatever project as a sponsor!”

A market of 2.7 billion euros

What sounds like a pitch from young entrepreneurs is actually an exchange of representatives from some of the largest and oldest sports clubs in Germany. Hajo Rosenbrock speaks for the Hannover Gymnastics Club, which has existed since 1858 and has more than 8,000 members. Sven Lommatzsch represents the Jahn Munich 1887 gymnastics club with around 5,000 members. She and her colleagues in the Freiburger Kreis, the association of the largest sports clubs, are tackling what is probably the most important issue currently affecting German sport: its role in the legal introduction of the right to all-day care at around 15,000 primary schools in Germany. And the consequences.

Almost 840,000 children started school this year, more than in twenty years. If you use this number as a basis and the 3,300 euros in annual costs per child derived from the experience of independent providers, this will arise in 2026 as soon as the law for all-day support for children of primary school age (all-day support law – GaFöG) comes into force and only affects first graders in the first year Market with a volume of around 2.7 billion euros. Mathematically, with the expansion of the entitlement to the first four classes, it will quadruple to almost eleven billion euros by 2029. 1.3 billion euros will come from the federal government for ongoing operations – in addition to the 3.5 billion for investments.







“The schools are now being distributed”

The independent providers are already fighting for their shares in a market that has long existed. “The schools are now being distributed,” warns Boris Schmidt from TSG Bergedorf in Hamburg, chairman of the Freiburg district: “Sports and clubs compete with other providers. The train has left as soon as schools have entered into cooperation with a provider.”

Access to the education market was difficult, reports Lommatzsch. The three major Munich clubs ESV, MTV and Jahn, all sponsors of the all-day event, fought together “with sweat and tears and sometimes a bit of desperation” for a different perception of the sport. This is worth even more than all the money in the administration's budget. Through their participation in all-day activities, sports clubs qualify as actors in the field of education. As a result, they are perceived as competent on a new level by politics, administration and society.