This 2024 is fulfilled a decade since Cristina Pedroche it rang the bell for the first time. On December 31, 2014, the woman from Madrid appeared on the screens of our country dressed in a design that caused a lot of stir and went completely viral. It was a black dress with embroidery and transparencies that revealed her matching underwear signed by Charo Ruiz Ibiza. Since then, its appearance has become one of the most anticipated of each season and each year it surprises more than the last, always from the hand of her stylist Josie.

In addition, he usually sends very prominent messages, as in the year 2020 that he gave tribute to all healthcare who worked in the pandemic with a design of Pedro del Hierro. In 2022, for its part, it presented a message of peace and hope while last year it joined Greenpeace to make visible the environmental reality of water in Spain. This end of the year she will wear her eleventh look as presenter of the iconic chimes and everyone is looking forward to know all its details.