Briatore, the ideal ambassador of Made in Italy

Everybody want Flavio Briatore. The former highly successful manager in F1 has returned to the Circus as a consultant for commercial development and is also involved in initiatives aimed at entertaining the public present on the circuit during the Grands Prix. Briatore’s ‘return’ for which the former Benetton and Renault team principal defined himself “pleased and honoured”.

Now even the new Italian government led by Giorgia Meloni would like to hire Flavio Briatore as the perfect face to be ambassador of Made in Italy abroad. As reported by today’s edition of The paper the tourism minister Daniela Santanchè would like to entrust Enit to Briatorethe National Tourism Agency, destined according to the newspaper to become “the megaphone of the beautiful country”.

Briatore would have taken a few days to decide, also because it is not the first time he has been approached by leading figures of the centre-right. In the past Briatore has not hidden that he had excellent relations with Cavaliere Silvio Berlusconi and Matteo Salvini recently thought of entrusting him with an assignment.

Briatore at that juncture had underlined that he would accept only when it would have the tools to actually be operational thus truly leaving their mark without limiting themselves to being part of commissions in which they were to speak “idiots” who had never traveled in their life. The friendship that binds him to Daniela Santanchè and the sympathy for the Meloni government could this time convince Briatore to agree to become the face and captain of Enit to make Made in Italy tourism make a leap in quality.