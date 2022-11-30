Ferrari has accepted the resignation of Matthias Binotto from the role of team principal and managing director of the Scuderia di Maranello. The engineer from Reggio will remain in office until 31 December, then his future remains to be written, but it is no mystery that Binotto is a figure that is tempting to many manufacturers ready to get their hands on almost thirty years of experience matured within Ferrari. As we reported on the eve of his resignation, the period of inactivity – gardening leave – should be six months, even if today’s edition of the Sports Courier underlines that such an important figure as Binotto should observe a stop “not less than one year”. The Rome-based sports newspaper believes that Mercedes and Alpine are certainly on the trail of the former number one of the Ferrari wall. “Toto Wolff will call him if he hasn’t already – read the columns of today’s edition – the two are on excellent terms and the Austrian manager has long wanted to step away from the role of team principal he has occupied since 2013 to play full-time in the role of businessman. Luca De Meo, CEO of the Renault group, is also certainly interested. They are united by the fact that they were both promoted (albeit with different times and methods) by Sergio Marchionne”. The Rest of the Pug And The Corriere della Sera, however, converge on Audi’s strong interest in Mattia Binotto. The house of the Quattro Cerchi will make its debut in F1 in 2026 and will supply the power units to the Swiss Sauber team, a very convenient prospect also at a logistical level for Binotto born in Lausanne. “Binotto has received an offer from Audi“writes Leo Turrini in the reference newspaper in Emilia Romagna, “Binotto, on the other hand, would have already been courted by other teams, there is talk of Audi which will enter F1 in 2026. But that’s not all”we read instead in the newspaper based in Milan.



FP | *

