Beer consumption doubled in Italy

The trend does not stop: the consumption of beer in Italy in 2022 they are growing with an increase of 6% on the previous year, while national production has also grown by 3.3% with equally aligned exports. This is evident from a note by Absorb beerthe Association of Brewers and Malters, of mid-May last, on the day of the international beer day.



An increase in consumption – more than doubled from 2015 to today – and therefore in demand recorded in parallel with that of raw material prices (such as corn and barley malt, by 80% and 95% in a year and a half), production costs (+50%), to which are added doubled material costsfirst glass, and packaging and quadrupled those of electricity.

A generalized increase in costs that forced the Dutch producer on July 31st Heinekensecond in the world for volumes and turnover, lamenting “a 5.6% drop in beer sales and an 8.6% contraction in net profit in the first half of the year”.

