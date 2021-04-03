All ships stuck at the entrance to the Suez Canal blocked by the container ship Ever Given passed through the sea line. This is reported on April 3 El Balad…

“On Saturday, April 3, a total of 85 ships passed through the canal,” explained the head of the canal administration, Osama Rabia.

He also noted that the total number of ships awaiting the opening of the sea route was 422 units.

On April 1, it was reported that a commission to investigate the incident in the Suez Canal removed a “black box” from the ship. According to the head of the commission, Seyid Sheisha, at the moment it is necessary to study all the detailed information about what actually happened to the ship.

On 23 March, the Panama-flagged container ship Ever Given ran aground in the south of the Suez Canal. He blocked the movement of all ships. The ship carried over 20 thousand heavy containers. They were transported from China to Rotterdam. Ever Given is 400 m long and 59 m wide.

It became known on March 29 that the container ship had been run aground. The vessel, with the help of tugs, began to move in a northerly direction towards the lakes for technical inspection. The next day, Rabia said that the blocking of the Suez Canal was an accident. He indirectly blamed captain Ever Given for the incident. According to experts, the amount of compensation from the owner of the container ship could be $ 1 billion.