Tsimlyansky said that all conscripts of the spring draft in 2023 will serve in Russia

All conscripts of the spring conscription in 2023 will serve at the points of permanent deployment in Russia. This was stated by the head of the department of the main organizational and mobilization department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Rear Admiral Vladimir Tsimlyansky, reports RIA News.

Tsimlyansky also recalled that the upcoming draft campaign will take place within the time frame established by Russian law.

On Thursday, March 30, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on spring conscription into the army. It will start on April 1, 2023 and run until July 15, 2023. In accordance with the law, it is planned to call up 147 thousand people.