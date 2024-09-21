Commanders of the 58th Army agreed to testify in the case of Major General Popov

All commanders of the 58th Army, who took part in building the defense in the Zaporizhzhya region and repelling the enemy offensive, agreed to testify in the criminal case against the former army commander, Major General Ivan Popov. This is reported by TASS.

“All commanders gave their consent in the petition submitted to the investigator at the final stage of familiarization with the materials,” Popov said at the meeting.

According to him, in order to prove Popov’s innocence, he asked the commanders to testify. However, his request was not granted, which, in his opinion, violates “the protection and proof of innocence.”

Earlier, the court recognized the restriction of the period for familiarization with the materials of the criminal case for the former commander of the 58th Army as legal. By the decision of the 2nd Western District Military Court, the defendant’s appeal was rejected.

Popov is accused of fraud and official forgery. According to investigators, he is involved in the theft of more than 1,700 tons of rolled metal products intended for the construction of defensive structures on the contact line.