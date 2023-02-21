After approval by its Delegate Commission, meeting this Tuesday, LaLiga has issued a statement in which it shows its rejection of the facts of the Negreira case. “LaLiga and its Delegate Commission reject and repudiate the facts, and are deeply concerned and actively working to clarify any irregularity that may have occurred around the Negreira case, whether of a sporting nature or of any other nature”, reads the note from the patronal. This is the first joint statement from the professional clubs, although it does not have the approval of either Barcelona or Real Madrid, which do not belong to the aforementioned commission. Already on Monday afternoon, both clubs, during the Division Board held, were not in favor of making a joint statement condemning the events.

“Madrid wanted to agree on the statement, something almost impossible to do with 42 clubs. Javier Tebas offered that Madrid would write it up and the clubs would validate it, since it is obvious that we all repudiate what Barça has done, but after consulting the Madrid representative with his superiors, he said that they could not do it, ”says the president of a club present at the meeting. Barcelona, ​​for its part, being implicated in the matter, rejected it through its general director, Mateu Alemany. LaLiga’s own statement confirms the refusal of both clubs, although he does not name them. “Yesterday, during the Division Meeting, the majority of the LaLiga Clubs expressed their deep concern about this case, which they consider to be of the utmost seriousness, for which reason the proposal for a joint communication received the unanimous support of all the LaLiga SmartBank clubs and all LaLiga Santander clubs except for two, who objected to this joint statement for different reasons.

The clubs see after the position of Real Madrid to condemn the facts the alliance that its president Florentino Pérez maintains with Barcelona and with Joan Laporta in the battle of the Super League. How is it possible that someone refuses to condemn that a club has paid the vice-president of the Technical Committee of Referees”, asks another Spanish football manager indignantly. I don’t know if it’s because of the Super League or if it’s one more of all the things they refuse to do. When you don’t want to do something, he doesn’t do it, period. The rest are excuses for a bad payer.”, settles a leader of the employers’ association. In the morning, before the aforementioned division meeting on Monday, Espanyol and Sevilla issued individual statements in which they demanded a thorough investigation and that responsibilities be cleared.

This is the employer’s statement:

“The Delegated Commission of LaLiga met today (made up of Atlético de Madrid, Levante UD, Sevilla FC, Real Betis, Real Sociedad, Cádiz CF, Getafe CF, Villarreal CF, CD Tenerife, Deportivo Alavés, SD Eibar, UD Las Palmas, CD Lugo and SD Huesca) and after taking stock of everything that happened in the Division Boards, as well as the information published in the media, this Delegate Commission wishes to state:

– LaLiga has exposed to all the members of the Delegate Commission the different actions that it has carried out and is carrying out, among which are included: a letter to the Prosecutor’s Office as announced yesterday by the president; communications with the data and information that LaLiga considers pertinent to different organizations, Spanish and European; and more actions that at this time LaLiga considers that he should not make public so as not to harm the investigation.

– Yesterday, during the Division Meeting, most of the LaLiga Clubs expressed their deep concern about this case, which they consider to be of the utmost seriousness, for which the proposal for a joint communication received the unanimous support of all LaLiga SmartBank clubs and all LaLiga Santander clubs except for two, who objected to this joint statement for different reasons.

– LaLiga and its Delegate Commission reject and repudiate the facts, and are deeply concerned and actively working to clarify any irregularities that may have occurred around the Negreira case, whether sporting or of any other nature.

– LaLiga is following this matter very closely and will act firmly within the powers and limits allowed by the Law.

– The Delegate Commission firmly supports the actions of LaLiga in view of the work demonstrated and carried out over these years to preserve the integrity of the competition.

