Although much more is said about tigers Due to the golden age that it is currently experiencing, it is still below other teams in the MX League that have the greatest number of trophies and among them is Club León, which at the time was also called the champion.
In the historical palmares of Aztec clubs, America is in command with 35, then come the Chivas with 26, the Blue Cross with 24, Toluca with 18, the same as the Panzas Verdes. With 15 are the tigerswith 14 we can see the cougars and striped and finally, Pachuca boasts 13.
It should be noted that if this Sunday they manage to overcome Los Angeles FC in the big ffinal of the CONCACAF Champions Leaguethe Esmeraldas will reach 19 to leave the Red Devils behind and be the fourth most winning team in Mexico.
These are all the titles and trophies of La Fiera until today:
the nickname of champion He earned it in the early years of the professional Aztec soccer era as he rose to the top of the 1947-48, 1948-49, 1951-52 and 1955-56 seasons.
After that, it took a long time for them to celebrate a League title again, more than 30 years, since they won the 1991-92 campaign by beating Puebla 2-0 overall in extra time thanks to goals from Carlos Turrubiates and Aurelio ‘Korean’ Rivera.
Years later, La Fiera would experience the descent, spending many years in the MX ascentuntil finally he returned after having taken he Champion of Champions 2011-12recovering his greatness shortly after being two-time champion of the maximum circuit in the Opening 2013 and Closing 2014 (against America and Pachucarespectively) by the Uruguayan Gustavo Matosaswith players who marked an era at the club such as Luis “Chapo” Montes, Carlos “Gullit” Pena, Jose ‘Gallito’ Vazquez, Ignacio Gonzalez, william yarbroughthe Argentinian Mauro Boselli, Edwin ‘Aris’ Hernandezamong others, led by Raphael Marquez.
Finally, their last title came at Guard1anes 2020 when they took the aggregate 3-1 over cougarswith Ignacio Ambriz on the bench and after the Argentinian’s double Emmanuel Gigliotti and one more target from the Colombian Yairo Moreno.
They won their first Copa México in the 1948-49 season by beating the atlantean. For the 1957-58 season, it was measured at zacatepec in the grand final, equaling 1-1, so another tiebreaker was held, in which they won 2-5 with a double of Matthew of the Scissors. Already in the 1966-67 season, Lion he beat 2-1 to Chivas. Later, the Bajío team was twice champion in the 1970-71 and 1971-72 seasons.
As the winning team, he has played the Champion of Champions lifting the trophy five times. The first one won veracruz in the 1947-48 campaign for the minimum of Adalberto ‘Dumbo’ Lopez. Soon he added another trophy by being a two-time League champion in 1948-49.
For 1955-56, the Argentine oswaldo martinoli he scored a brace to beat Toluca 2-1. Moving to 1970-71, his victim was the America after the lonely so much of Luis “Chino” Estrada. Finally, in 1971-72 he went to the definition of penalties against Blue Cross winning 2-3 with the hits of Rafael ‘Chepe’ Chavezthe Argentinian Jorge ‘Tarzan’ Davino and Pepe ‘Crocodile’ Valdez.
These are not taken into account in the historical record as it is the silver category, but they managed to take the Clausura 2003, Clausura 2004, Clausura 2008 and Clausura 2012, the latter which prompted them to play their ticket for the maximum circuit and return after several years.
The ticket to go up to the First Division was fought against roadrunner in 2011-12. In the first clash, those from the UAT prevailed 2-1 in the Marte R. Gomez StadiumHowever, for the second duel, the Panzas Verdes thrashed 5-0 to leave the aggregate 6-2, where the Colombian Dario Burbano contributed two goals.
In the 1989-90 season, they took this championship (currently the Premier league) by winning 3-0 in the first leg at Inter de Tijuana and then equalize 1-1 to seal the global 1-4.
