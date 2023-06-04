In the historical palmares of Aztec clubs, America is in command with 35, then come the Chivas with 26, the Blue Cross with 24, Toluca with 18, the same as the Panzas Verdes. With 15 are the tigerswith 14 we can see the cougars and striped and finally, Pachuca boasts 13.

It should be noted that if this Sunday they manage to overcome Los Angeles FC in the big ffinal of the CONCACAF Champions Leaguethe Esmeraldas will reach 19 to leave the Red Devils behind and be the fourth most winning team in Mexico.

These are all the titles and trophies of La Fiera until today:

After that, it took a long time for them to celebrate a League title again, more than 30 years, since they won the 1991-92 campaign by beating Puebla 2-0 overall in extra time thanks to goals from Carlos Turrubiates and Aurelio ‘Korean’ Rivera.

Years later, La Fiera would experience the descent, spending many years in the MX ascentuntil finally he returned after having taken he Champion of Champions 2011-12recovering his greatness shortly after being two-time champion of the maximum circuit in the Opening 2013 and Closing 2014 (against America and Pachucarespectively) by the Uruguayan Gustavo Matosaswith players who marked an era at the club such as Luis “Chapo” Montes, Carlos “Gullit” Pena, Jose ‘Gallito’ Vazquez, Ignacio Gonzalez, william yarbroughthe Argentinian Mauro Boselli, Edwin ‘Aris’ Hernandezamong others, led by Raphael Marquez.

Finally, their last title came at Guard1anes 2020 when they took the aggregate 3-1 over cougarswith Ignacio Ambriz on the bench and after the Argentinian’s double Emmanuel Gigliotti and one more target from the Colombian Yairo Moreno.

He also joined El Tri, which won its first game in a World Cup, 3-1 against Czechoslovakia, in Chile 62. After retiring, he continued his career as manager at León, with which he won a Champion of Champions and a Copa México in the 1971-1972 season.

For 1955-56, the Argentine oswaldo martinoli he scored a brace to beat Toluca 2-1. Moving to 1970-71, his victim was the America after the lonely so much of Luis “Chino” Estrada. Finally, in 1971-72 he went to the definition of penalties against Blue Cross winning 2-3 with the hits of Rafael ‘Chepe’ Chavezthe Argentinian Jorge ‘Tarzan’ Davino and Pepe ‘Crocodile’ Valdez.

Here is the moment in which the Lion lifts the Champion of the Promotion League trophy

Exactly 500 weeks ago, LEÓN was crowned promotion champion against CORRECAMINOS, leaving Primera "A" aside. This beautiful postcard reflects the joy that was experienced on May 12, 2012.