There was a threatening situation at the train station in the Baden-Württemberg state capital in the morning – the police temporarily cleared it. © Christoph Schmidt/dpa

The train station is open again. The police have ended their operation and started an investigation.

Stuttgart – After an alleged threat at Stuttgart main station, the police have given the all-clear. The operation has been ended and train traffic will now be resumed, said a federal police spokesman in Stuttgart on Sunday.

“The threat situation has proven to be unreal.” Emergency services searched the station for dangerous objects, among other things, but found nothing. The emergency control center had previously received a threat. The spokesman did not want to comment on the exact content of this threat for tactical reasons. dpa