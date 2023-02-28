Home page World

Split

Police vehicles and police officers are after a large-scale operation at the State Vocational School I. in Traunstein. © Felix Hörhager/dpa

False alarm at a vocational school: the police had deployed with many forces. The officials reacted to the news of a possibly weapon-like object with the full deployment program.

Traunstein – A large-scale police operation at the vocational school in Traunstein, Upper Bavaria, after an alarm about suspected weapon-like objects ended without incident. “The threat situation has not materialized,” said police spokesman Stefan Sunday on Tuesday. “No one was threatened, endangered or even injured.”

A teacher reported around 10:30 a.m. that young people – presumably students – had handled one or more weapon-like objects. The suspected student(s) then went to school.

The police then rushed out in large numbers. According to the standard, a special task force (SEK) was also alerted. It was said that this was normal for a mission of this magnitude. dpa