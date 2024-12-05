The all-clear for Mats Hummels: The 2014 world champion from AS Roma has not suffered a serious injury and will be available to coach Claudio Ranieri again this weekend. As Gazzetta dello Sport reports, Hummels has resumed training. The 35-year-old had previously been substituted with back problems in the 2-0 defeat against Atalanta Bergamo on Monday.

Hummels recently fought his way into the team after a difficult start in Italy and should be an option again for the game on Saturday (8:45 p.m.) against US Lecce. Roma coach Ranieri, who is winless after three games, praised Hummels after his performance against Bergamo. “He played a wonderful match even though he’s not really in shape yet,” said Ranieri.