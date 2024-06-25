Home page World

Police officers are on duty in response to a threat situation at a school center in Lübeck. © Volker Gerstmann/dpa

Police cordon off a school in Lübeck and search the building. After they see no danger, students and teachers are allowed to leave the building in the afternoon.

Lübeck – A tip-off about a possible threat triggered a major police operation lasting more than four hours at a vocational school in Lübeck. After a search, the police were finally able to give the all-clear at around 3:15 p.m. “There are currently no indications of a threat from people, objects or a possible act of massacre,” the police reported. The students were then allowed to gradually leave the school premises.

Emergency services cordoned off the school center around midday. At around 11 a.m., the school management of the Emil Possehl School informed the police control center that the amok alarm had been triggered on site. The exact background remained unclear at first. According to police, there were up to 1,500 students and teachers at the school center at peak times. How many of them were actually on site on Tuesday remained unclear for the time being.

Large police presence at the school center

The police sent a large number of emergency personnel to the school center. The streets surrounding the vocational school were also cordoned off. The police officers were equipped with helmets and protective vests. A contact point was set up nearby for parents and students. Many worried parents waited for their children in the Hansehalle, as a dpa reporter reported.

Students and teachers were unable to leave the building for around four hours. Meanwhile, emergency services searched the school grounds, classrooms and associated buildings. “We are freezing the whole thing. And only when we know that there is really no longer any threat there can they leave,” said the police. The situation calmed down around 3:15 p.m.

According to police, such reports of a possible threat are taken very seriously. “The exact reasons why the rampage alarm was triggered are now being investigated,” the police reported. dpa