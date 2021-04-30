It’s hard to know when most Netflix series happen. Sex education is set in a British institute with aesthetics of high school American (lockers, singing club, American football jackets), in which the clothes are from the eighties, the furniture, from the seventies and the cars from the nineties, but the internet exists. The characters have smartphones in their pocket and tube televisions in their living room. In another teen comedy drama, This shit gets over meKids talk about vapers but claim to prefer VHS to laser discs.

Nor is it easy where they are located. The End of The F *** World takes place in a Britain full of diners Americans, motels, desert roads and Hawaiian shirts. His series exist in a no-place and a no-time so evident that its own components speak of it. “They are changing the rules that dictate how the public receives the series, what they are willing to accept and in which universes they are more or less credulous,” the actress from Sex education Gillian Anderson to Radio times in 2019. “I think Netflix is ​​satisfied with that combination.”

The timeless and misplaced dimension in which most Netflix series take place is largely a consequence of its first and greatest success, Stranger things, set in (Hollywood’s version of) the eighties. It offers them an intergenerational claim because a father and a daughter can see the same series and capture references to their respective adolescents. It makes its production resemble classic series that have triumphed on the platform such as Friends or The Office. The real present is not television: “If we were realistic, the characters would be looking at the mobile all the time and that does not work dramatically,” explains Carlos Montero, creator of Elite Y The mess you leave. But there is an added factor to this non-localization: Netflix series must work in 190 different countries. Does this mean that, in order to be integrated into the catalog of the largest internet television platform in the world and succeed abroad, Spanish series must de-Spanishize?

This Friday, the platform opens The innocent, by Oriol Paulo, who adapts the novel by the American Harlan Coben and moves his mystery from New Jersey to Barcelona. You don’t even need to change all the names: Mario Casas’s character, Mateo, is called by everyone Mat. Similarly, depending on their character, the characters could be Japanese, Norwegian or Colombian: the entire script of The innocentWithout changing a comma, it could be set in any city in the world. “We wanted to locate the story in Barcelona, ​​but at the same time that the viewer can feel it as his city”, clarifies Paulo, who cites David Fincher as the main aesthetic reference for his “naturalism that generates sensations”.

On The innocent The Eixample is recognized, and you can see several emblematic points of Barcelona (the MNAC, the Fira or the Mapfre Towers, where the office of Mat). But Anglo-Saxon aesthetics, says Laia Farrán, director of locations for The innocent, “Adds speed”. It ensures that the viewer is not distracted from the plot because it instinctively recognizes the visual codes. Sylvia Steinbrecht, its art director, gives as an example that for the Madrid offices they were inspired by Black mirror and in Marvel: “An action center that suggests that they are the bad guys.” This is key so that the public accepts to believe the plot. A homicide detective as intrepid as Lorena (Alexandra Jiménez, combed and dressed like a Hollywood heroine) would not work if they put her in a police station in Albacete.

“The sets with international aesthetics make the public not wonder the plausibility of the plot. If you see something local you will need a more authentic look to believe it, but if you see situations that could happen anywhere you get more into the story ”, explains Steinbrecht, who points to the worldwide success of The Money Heist as a turning point in the definitive loss of the inferiority complex of the Spanish series. “You see it and you don’t think ‘they’re in Spain’, it could be anywhere. Yesterday I saw a series set in the United States, today a Spanish one jumps out at me and it doesn’t shock me because both are within a very universal aesthetic code. It makes younger viewers hooked more easily. ”

Also Bernat Bosch, director of photography of The innocent, admits that they aspired to “an aesthetic as neutral as possible, which could happen in any European or American city, easily recognized: this is a police station, and so on. When you go on a platform that is seen all over the world, you have to bear in mind that your audience is not just local ”. Bosch believes that it is necessary to open the market with “a more exportable product” first and then to make more local fictions. The truth is that the biggest international bombshell of Spanish fiction in 2020, PoisonIt could not be more Spanish in substance and form. HBO Spain bets (Homeland, 50 coins, XHOXB) are also deeply rooted in local society. Is there, therefore, a “Netflix aesthetic”?

Urban consultant Stephen Rowley, author of the book Movie Towns & Sitcom Suburbs he calls this type of non-places “notional cities”: recognizable but generic urban spaces. The first Spanish bet of the platform was an exception (Cable girls it took place in Madrid at the beginning of the century); the second and most explosive, Elite, It was filmed in the surroundings of Madrid (El Escorial, Villaviciosa, Villalba) and when its own creators saw it they were surprised by how Swedish it had turned out.

“The pijerío from Madrid, with his Spanish flags and his Castilian shoes, never interested us,” admits Montero. His references were Cruel intentions and the institutes of Hollywood movies: Las Encinas, the fictional center, does not have a prom, but it does have very similar events. However, Montero assures that the “international aesthetic” of the series was unintentional. “It was almost more the result of chance. For me, luxury has to do with water, with a pond, and to have water you had to shoot in residential areas. And those are the same all over the world ”. Its art director, Antón Blanco, adds: “We try to give it a more powerful, more international aesthetic; we had to invent a map, a geography that the viewer understands, and El Escorial looked more like a suburb of England than Fuenlabrada ”.

Also the cities of the real world are becoming more similar to each other, according to the architect Jorge Gorostiza (author of Cinema and architecture). Among other things because they all imitate the urbanism of the movies. “The western cities of the twentieth century are not the first equal to each other but it is true that for the first time in history, largely thanks to the cinema, a city model (the western one) has been implanted in every country on the planet” , indicates.

This greatly benefits Netflix, which wants all its content to have a similar aesthetic so that the viewer can jump from series to film and then to series without sensory jitters. So that consumption flows for hours, rocked by a visual harmony. In a colloquium on photography organized within the Lo Que Viene festival in 2019, the director of photography Raquel Fernández explained that Netflix gives its filmmakers a choice between several specific models of brands with which the platform has agreements. According to him, Netflix wants all its content to have a similar aesthetic so that the viewer can jump from a series to a movie and then to another series without sensory shocks.

Sylvia Steinbrecht confirms that “they give to choose certain things” and prefer “some better than others”. “They ask cinematographers for guidelines and if they want to skip them it has to be for a very justified proposal. Netflix will have done its studies on which aesthetic codes are more attractive, but they are open to creative discourse and have more waist than it seems. On Elisa and Marcela they accessed black and white when no other chain or distributor allowed it. On Galician television and on TV3 it was broadcast in color. Isabel Coixet was horrified ”.

