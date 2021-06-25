The fans of the Sacred Rebaño are upset by the lack of hiring, although for now it is known that they tried to add pieces, without success, with a probable and only loss soon, that of the forward Jose Juan Macías that I could make the leap to Europe with the Getafe from Spain.

Here are all the Guadalajara transfer rumors so far.

#TouchFiltered | Chivas feels that Pachuca wants him to ‘Chamaque’ by Erick Aguirre https://t.co/vZhgtnLUW8 pic.twitter.com/SYSCak3zA3 – HalfTime (@mediottime) May 27, 2021

Negotiations with Pachuca did not bear fruit because Guadalajara felt that the people of Hidalgo wanted to take advantage of it, since apart from giving money for the side, they also wanted two players in return, Fernando Beltran Y Alejandro Mayorga placeholder image.

5.5 million dollars were requested for the letter from the youth squad Morelia, arriving the Flock until the four.

Later, the journalist David medrano announced that in the end, the advance did not occur because the Bella Airosa wanted only capital and not the service of other players.

⚽️ Eduardo Aguirre, followed by América and Chivas after his great seasonhttps://t.co/WBd6hzFvAL – RECORD JOURNAL (@record_mexico) May 25, 2021

El Mudo is part of the pre-Olympic team and still has a year and a half of contract with the Torreón team, although it is known that in Orlegi Group They are not closed to listening to offers or so they say.

PUMP! If he is Champion, Jesús Corona would arrive in Chivas https://t.co/PMt0lYSA0U pic.twitter.com/HW644CwU9s – HalfTime (@mediottime) May 28, 2021

Portal sources Halftime they indicated that Ricardo Peláez, sports director of the rojiblancos, spoke with the goalkeeper, who told him that if he was champion with Cruz Azul he would go to ChivasHowever, it seems that he will renew with the cement workers and will seek to retire there.

For the second time, Chivas tries to sign Marcel Ruiz and is not given https://t.co/w7v36VoKGN pic.twitter.com/4sUy2jACZl – HalfTime (@mediottime) June 4, 2021

It turns out that in order to acquire Ruiz, the Canes Aztecas wanted around two million dollars, in addition to the letter from the Nene Beltran, who despite not being to the total liking of the helmsman from Guadalajara, the board does not want to lose him completely.

For now he returned to Tijuana, the club that owns his letter.

Ultimately, the national team joined the ranks of Bravos.

Bad news Chivahermanos !? The Inter Miami coach confirms that Rodolfo Pizarro will continue in the team, after the rumors that put him in the Guadalajara sports club#chivas pic.twitter.com/mh7SqXuYFK – W Sports (@deportesWRADIO) June 17, 2021

However, after various speculations, the Joker’s technician, the English Phil NevilleHe assured that he is an important part of the club and that his departure to Mexico is totally ruled out.

#OFFICIAL ? | Jimmy Gomez is leaving #Xolos and reaches the border.@fcjuarezoficial announced the Mexican Jaime Gómez as a reinforcement from @Xolos. It had also been rumored that he was interested in @Chivas.#JuarezEsElNumberOne #MasBravosQueNunca pic.twitter.com/HfEHuFcc07 – loshijosdel10 (@ loshijosdel10) June 24, 2021

One of the options for which the midfielder could be considered is because he operates as a free agent, however, at the border he had a high salary of around 24 million pesos, but he would be agreeing to reduce it to put on the red-and-white jacket again.

Vladimir Moragrega, from Atlante, would be Chivas’ reinforcement for the next tournament https://t.co/mKWXCR8uAA pic.twitter.com/OdRco5t0Ii – HalfTime (@mediottime) May 11, 2021

The choriceros announced that the winger, who was a free agent, decided to sign a contract with the Mexiquenses for two years, ending the wishes of the Sacred Herd.