Chivas is one of the clubs that has not added any reinforcement for the 2021 Apertura and it seems that this will continue the matter, so Victor Manuel Vucetich will have to bet on the same footballers to be able to overcome what was done in Guard1anes 2021 by staying in the playoffs.
The fans of the Sacred Rebaño are upset by the lack of hiring, although for now it is known that they tried to add pieces, without success, with a probable and only loss soon, that of the forward Jose Juan Macías that I could make the leap to Europe with the Getafe from Spain.
Here are all the Guadalajara transfer rumors so far.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_es, and our Twitter account, @ 90minespanol!
Until now, the case of the pre-Olympic team has been the best known, since the Guadalajara team has been looking for him for more than a year and when it seemed that he was finally going to be able to fulfill the goal of signing him, everything fell apart.
Negotiations with Pachuca did not bear fruit because Guadalajara felt that the people of Hidalgo wanted to take advantage of it, since apart from giving money for the side, they also wanted two players in return, Fernando Beltran Y Alejandro Mayorga placeholder image.
5.5 million dollars were requested for the letter from the youth squad Morelia, arriving the Flock until the four.
Later, the journalist David medrano announced that in the end, the advance did not occur because the Bella Airosa wanted only capital and not the service of other players.
STUFF FOOTBALL: Barovero, Bareiro, Macías, Vigón and more news and rumors of the transfer market in Liga MX
Guard1anes 2021 came to an end with the Cruz Azul championship and now Fútbol de Estufa will be with everything. Here the rumors, ups and downs heading to A2021.
Chivas already has the replacement of José Juan Macías for the Apertura 2021
According to the newspaper Récord, in Chivas they do not plan to go for another forward after the loss of Macías and would stay with Oribe Peralta as his replacement
STOVE FOOTBALL: Romo, Mellado, Ibarra, Fabián and more news and rumors of the transfer market in Liga MX
Guard1anes 2021 came to an end with the Cruz Azul championship and now Fútbol de Estufa will be with everything. Here the rumors, ups and downs heading to A2021.
Stove football: 5 Liga MX teams that need to sign Orbelín Pineda
If I didn’t leave for Europe. These would be the five teams that need Orbelín Pineda the most at this time
After the great campaign of the Santos Laguna striker, the Champion follows him closely.
El Mudo is part of the pre-Olympic team and still has a year and a half of contract with the Torreón team, although it is known that in Orlegi Group They are not closed to listening to offers or so they say.
Again the name of the goalkeeper sounded to reach Verde Valle after little confidence to Toño Rodriguez Y Raúl Gudiño under the three posts.
Portal sources Halftime they indicated that Ricardo Peláez, sports director of the rojiblancos, spoke with the goalkeeper, who told him that if he was champion with Cruz Azul he would go to ChivasHowever, it seems that he will renew with the cement workers and will seek to retire there.
Vucetich had asked the board to bring the Xolos footballer, whom he knows well after having met in Querétaro, however, they could not reach an agreement with the border board either.
It turns out that in order to acquire Ruiz, the Canes Aztecas wanted around two million dollars, in addition to the letter from the Nene Beltran, who despite not being to the total liking of the helmsman from Guadalajara, the board does not want to lose him completely.
Another of the goalkeepers who rang to reach Guadalajara soil was El Spiderman, who lived an irregular tournament with Tijuana.
After being dismissed from Gallos Blancos, the name of the goalkeeper appeared in the board of directors’ options deck, something that had already happened in the past market.
For now he returned to Tijuana, the club that owns his letter.
Supposedly he was shaping up to become a rojiblanco reinforcement after not being trusted by Rayados, in addition to a large extent the signing was likely due to the good relationship that the goalkeeper maintains with Peláez.
Ultimately, the national team joined the ranks of Bravos.
Supposedly given the little action he has enjoyed with the Inter Miami of the Major League Soccer, the national team could return to Liga MX to resume their level.
However, after various speculations, the Joker’s technician, the English Phil NevilleHe assured that he is an important part of the club and that his departure to Mexico is totally ruled out.
The side was in the plans Chivas, however, they could not reach an agreement for the player of Xolos, who will now wear the jacket of Juarez, a club that could put money on the table.
The two-time World Cup player did not enter into Bravos plans and already in the past it was mentioned that he was offered to Chivas, but the club did not want it, although supposedly they have reactivated talks, as reported by the journalist from TUDN, Erick lopez.
One of the options for which the midfielder could be considered is because he operates as a free agent, however, at the border he had a high salary of around 24 million pesos, but he would be agreeing to reduce it to put on the red-and-white jacket again.
Another that also sounded for a moment that would go to Guadalajara after his great step with the Iron Colts in the Expansion League, which in the end was a mere rumor and now he will defend the cause of Atlético San Luis.
Thanks to the fact that he no longer renewed his contract with Pachuca and ended his loan with Toluca, El Dedos was once again in the sights of ChivasHowever, the directive from Guadalajara also escaped.
The choriceros announced that the winger, who was a free agent, decided to sign a contract with the Mexiquenses for two years, ending the wishes of the Sacred Herd.
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
Leave a Reply