Chelsea has had a forgettable start to the campaign and has taken advantage of this winter market to turn the situation around, or at least try.
Today in 90min we bring you all the signings that the blue entity has carried out:
The Portuguese has arrived on loan until the end of the season from Atlético de Madrid. In his first meeting with the Londoners he started the game and ended the game sent off. Bad start for the Portuguese.
The Ukrainian has landed in London with the star player sign. The ex of Shaktar seemed to have everything closed with Arsenal, but the blues improved the offer at the last minute.
Reliable central defender who already seems to have made an important hole in the starting lineup of this Chelsea. Koulibaly’s regular level gives him many opportunities to become a key player in this final stretch of the campaign.
The PSV right winger was standing out too much to continue playing in the Eredivisie. Speed and filigree for the already crowded attack of Potter’s.
30 million euros have been invested in the young 19-year-old right-back from Olympique de Lyon. If the operation goes well it will be a success, but if it doesn’t there will be a lot of criticism. It has been the last operation.
Another important outlay for a very young player who, thanks to this transfer, has managed to make the leap to Europe. Brazilian midfielder who comes to shore up a spinal cord that he is suffering too much.
12 million euros to get the services of one of the great pearls of Norwegian football. The Ivorian was beginning to present himself as one of the great figures of the championship.
#Chelsea #signings #winter #market
