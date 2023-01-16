All Chelsea signings during the 2022/23 campaign

Chelsea’s 2022/23 season will be remembered as one of the strangest in its history, as it was marked as the first under the command of Todd Boehly, the new owner of the London team, after the departure and sale of the club. , by the historic owner Roman Abramovic. The Russian billionaire completely transformed the club with his transfer money and established it as one of the best teams in all of English football. Now, with the arrival of the North American, the Blues they have a wide wallet to make additions to the transfer markets.
Next we are going to review all the additions that the Stamford Bridge team made during the first months of Todd Boehly as its owner.
The English winger was looking to leave Manchester City to get more prominence and the Blues acquired him. Despite some injuries, every time he was on the field he was decisive for the team.
He was looking for new challenges after a long career at Napoli and Chelsea were interested in him from the first moment he was available. He has been a fixture on defense since his signing.
The talented attacking midfielder joined Chelsea from Aston Villa and has enormous potential for the future. A talent to follow closely.
It was one of the novels in the transfer market of the European summer since Manchester City was interested in their services but the Stamford Bridge team appeared and kept their file. He is the starter in that position in recent months.
The young Italian arrived as part of the policy of acquiring talented young players with a great future ahead of them. He shone in the youth ranks at Inter Milan and will be looking to make a name for himself at Chelsea.
The young Frenchman arrived from Chelsea and started his time at the Blues in very good shape but injuries cut him off from all kinds of continuity and he has spent more time off the field than on it.
The Swiss joined the team at the express request of Tuchel but before his departure he spent a lot of time on the bench. Once he stepped onto the pitch, he shone and earned playing time, but an injury is keeping him off the pitch.
The historic Arsenal player arrived from Barcelona in one of the most controversial signings of the last transfer market. He is suffering from the supposed curse that is around No. 9 at Chelsea and he is not shining.
It was a sudden change during the middle of the season after a very difficult start for Thomas Tuchel. The first matches the team knew how to play at a good level but after the World Cup stoppage the performance has not been the best.
The young Ivorian came from Molde after Armando Broja’s injury that will keep him off the pitch for the rest of the season. It is a bet on the future.
With a great present in the MLS, Slonina is the great candidate to be the owner of the goal of the United States for the next decade. Without a doubt, he will have his chances in the Chelsea goal.
The French defender arrived from Monaco in this January transfer window and has already made his debut with Potter’s team.
The young Portuguese prodigy was looking for a way out from Atlético Madrid and Chelsea paid a high price for his loan. He was sent off on his debut with the English club.
It was Arsenal’s great objective for this market but in a matter of days Chelsea appeared with their money and kept the card of the very talented Ukrainian winger.
Despite all this money spent, including a manager change in the middle and over €300 million spent on players, Chelsea are in the x position in the Premier League and in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 must face Borussia Dortmund in a very balanced duel.
Money is not leading to the best results for the Blues at present and the position of Graham Potter begins to be questioned despite having arrived approximately 6 months ago. With a very amebiotic owner and all the investment behind the project, he hopes to see results soon.
#Chelsea #signings #campaign
Leave a Reply