The troops left the capital of Kyrgyzstan, all checkpoints in Bishkek were removed, reports RIA News with reference to the representative of the general staff of the republic.

It is clarified that the units left Bishkek and returned to their place of permanent deployment.

Earlier it became known that Jeenbekov was granted the privileges of the ex-president of Kyrgyzstan. In the future, the former head of the republic plans to engage in social activities.

We will remind, Jeenbekov announced his resignation against the background of the political crisis that erupted in the country after the parliamentary elections on October 4. The politician stressed that for him, peace and the integrity of the state are above all.

Early presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan are expected to be held on January 17, 2021, while the repeated parliamentary elections in the country may take place on December 20.