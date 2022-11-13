By 1990 Calcio reigned as the Mecca of football. Football celebrities did not stop in Spain or England (the Premier League had not yet been created), less so in Germany, the cracks landed in Milan, Inter, Napoli, Juventus, Roma, Lazio, Parma… There was the economic power.

The 2022 Qatar World Cup has been controversial due to the choice of the Arab country as the venue.

In the midst of that splendor, the country of Da Vinci and Michelangelo set up the Cup with the most pomp in history. He did not pay attention to expenses. He wanted to show off, show the world his history, his art, his industry, fashion, cuisine, design, music… Wow, they showed their musical creativity!

Hundreds of millions will remember for the rest of their lives Italian un’estate, the song by Giorgio Moroder and Tom Whitlock with the heavenly interpretation of Edoardo Bennato and Gianna Nannini. The most beautiful theme of the World Cups:

“Notti magiche / inseguendo un goal / sotto il cielo / di un’estate italiano…” (Magical nights / chasing a goal / under the sky / of an Italian summer…).

All the Made in Italy displayed on the green carpet of football. They threw the country out the window. It was the last World Cup in which a state authorized a free checkbook with a clear objective: to captivate the world.

In that royal atmosphere, surrounded by cultural, artistic and tourist activities, a very ugly championship was played, with many fouls and a tone of general pettiness. So much so that it was the tournament with the lowest goal average in history: 2.21 per game. The two points to victory were still in force, so the search for a tie prevailed. Contrary to the song, no one was chasing a goal. Pure catenaccio in the land of catenaccio.

But those are five cents apart. If Italia 90 was a dazzling tournament –we thought then–, the next one will be galactically stunning, Hollywood-like, since it will take place in the homeland of entertainment: the United States.

The United States World Cup

June 26, 1994: Freddy Rincón tries to score a goal, which the goalkeeper receives, in a match between Switzerland and Colombia during the 1994 World Cup in the United States.

All their economic power would be poured out to amaze the world. We screwed up. “The country of freedom” made the most utilitarian World Cup in history. He didn’t spend a single dollar building or remodeling anything. She offered the stadiums that were already there, as they were – without even a coat of paint.

Great stages, but aged, without qualms about sun or rain. During the inaugural match –Germany 1-Bolivia 0–, in Chicago, a temperature of 43 degrees was registered, which on the field of play rose to 55. Presidents Bill Clinton and Goni de Lozada took off their jackets, rolled up their sleeves and they loosened their tie. There was no roof for anyone. The radio narrators were surprised that they were put to narrate in some precarious little wooden booths.

On July 4, Brazil defeated the US 1-0 at Stanford University Stadium in San Francisco, which is very picturesque, but entirely made of wood planks. With a detail that surprised us: the corridor that surrounds the field and divides it from the stands, through which people enter and circulate, was made of dirt. And we are not talking about 1930. Tents were set up for the press centers. Where there should have been a toilet, a chemical toilet was installed (one, not even two) and little else.

As co-chairman of the committee for the next edition –France 98–, Michel Platini toured facilities, observed, took notes. When asked for his opinion on the organization of the North American tournament, he replied with a half smile: “Nice”. Then he added a perfect and clever phrase: “They did the least extraordinarily well.” As it is. They set it up as a business.

That allowed it to be the only World Cup with profits: it left more than 3,000 million dollars in profits. And it was not done by the US state but by private enterprise. The final was played on a Sunday at noon in Pasadena, also in stifling heat and without shelter.

On Monday afternoon, all the cardboard and wood installations, the allusive posters, were already dismantled and no uninformed passer-by could imagine that a World Cup had been held there until the day before. No traces remained. Soccer is not cultural in the USA, although that tournament gave it popularity and was massive. Of course, by 1994 there were already 27 million Latino residents who liked the number five more than baseball, tennis or golf or the oval of American football. And they were the majority.

Taste…

On the other hand, Qatar, like before Russia, Brazil, South Africa, Germany, Korea, Japan or France, has carried out works that promise to amaze visitors. But, whatever you do, you’ll be cannon fodder.

The Europeans do not like Qatar either and they will give it a stick. Nobody will remember that, in the recent Champions League final in Paris, on May 28, the worst organization in the history of this sport was recorded, where eighty thousand fans – mainly English and Spanish – were exposed to armies of criminals and robbers and they lived through a nightmarish night, thousands of them being robbed and harassed by the passivity of the police.

“Everything did not go well on Saturday, we need to learn all the lessons in the coming days,” French Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne said cheerfully.

The French Senate itself accused the Minister of the Interior, Gérald Darmanin, of lying about the very serious incidents. That night, God was French. There were no deaths, only beaten and stabbed.

But France has already officially announced that it will boycott the Qatar tournament, although Joseph Blatter has just confessed that former French president Sarkozy coerced Michel Platini (then head of Uefa) so that the European votes went to Qatar, which decided the election.

Seven French cities, including Paris, decided not to broadcast the matches on giant screens.

Committed to the values ​​of sharing solidarity in sport and building a more sustainable place, we cannot contribute to the promotion of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, which has become a human and environmental disaster. the city of Marseille joining the cause.

In Germany they also protest against Qatar. ‘15,000 dead for 5,760 minutes of football… What a shame!’, prayed on a banner in the stadiums of Borussia Dortmund and Hertha in Berlin. Eurocentrism?

“Europeans are always calling to boycott events that don’t take place in Europe (doing nothing more than little signs); however, their teams present themselves the same way and celebrate when they win,” says Ariel, an Argentine Twitter user.

Qatar will provide exceptional amenities to visitors, such as air conditioning in the stadiums and a spectacular subway, among other things. But the Western press will be crouched, ready to stab. It is possible that the good game and the technological benefits are overshadowed by negative news. That there were (how the hell did they get the votes to win the nomination?). And there are: there is talk of terrible working conditions for Indian, Bengali and Nepalese workers in the construction of the stadiums.

The Guardian assured that at least 6,500 workers involved in the foundations of the Qatari compounds have died since 2010. One wonders: Who counted them? Did they not have scaffolding? Was someone pushing them? Did they work with the construction system of the Egyptian pyramids? “No, working under extreme heat killed them,” they say.

On the other hand, in the United States there were no deaths from “the works”.

JORGE BARRAZA

For the time

@JorgeBarraza OK

