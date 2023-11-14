All hospitals in the northern Gaza Strip, where the densest part of the health infrastructure of this enclave is located, have stopped functioning, with the only exception of Al Ahli hospital, where there are 500 patients and can continue to receive some more, despite the difficulties.

“All hospitals in Gaza City (north) and in northern Gaza are out of service due to lack of electricity, of medical supplies, oxygen, food and water, in addition to the bombings and clashes in the surrounding areas,” states the UN Humanitarian Aid Coordination Office, in its daily report on the impact on civilians of the war between Israel and the Islamist group Hamas.

The situation at the Al Shifa hospital was the one that seemed most serious in recent days because it is the main hospital center in Gaza. and having recently been at the center of armed clashes and having been damaged by Israeli bombing.

According to the United Nations, In the last two days, 32 patients and three premature babies died in Al Shifa as a result of the power outage and extremely precarious conditions.

The latest information received from that hospital indicates that as of yesterday there were between 600 and 650 hospitalized patients, between 200 and 250 staff members and 1,500 internally displaced people, while 36 babies in incubators and patients requiring dialysis were at imminent risk of dying.

The Israeli Army ordered the evacuation of hospitals in the northern Strip, but the World Health Organization declared that this amounted to a death sentence due to the collapse of the medical system as a whole. and that hospitals in the south did not have the capacity at all – and still do not have it – to receive evacuated patients.

At the same time, OCHA noted that Israel continues to “call and put pressure” on northern residents to move south, something some 200,000 have done in the last week, bringing the number to more than 1.7 million. internally displaced people in Gaza.

