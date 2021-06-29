The Buenos Aires government announced this Tuesday that those who come from abroad must “they will have to isolate themselves for 4 days in a hotel “, meanwhile, the remaining three days will be able to fulfill the isolation in their private home.

This was announced by the Chief of Staff of the province of Buenos Aires, Carlos Bianco, who specified those who travel abroad must “sign an affidavit specifically from the province of Buenos Aires where they commit to those 4 days of isolation in hotels.”

“We are working with our legal and technical teams on a regulation that will imply the following: all those who enter from abroad with domicile in the province of Buenos Aires will have to isolate themselves for 4 days in a hotel”, highlighted Bianco .

During a press conference, the Buenos Aires Chief of Staff explained: “We are going to open a hotel registrys so that they are made available, as established by the regulations at the cost of those who return from abroad. “

In addition, he explained that those who do not comply with the isolation can apply “a fine of up to 4.3 million pesos“, in addition to a criminal complaint.

Regarding the quota of 600 daily passengers to enter the country, Bianco stressed: “As everything happens in Argentina, the province of Buenos Aires implies a significant portion of returning travelers, approximately 45%“.

“If that proportion continues to repeat itself in the next few days, we will have approximately 270 entrants per day to the province from Buenos Aires who come from doing some stay abroad, “he added.

For his part, the Buenos Aires Deputy Minister of Health, Nicolás Kreplak, specified that the 33% of Buenos Aires who returned to the country in recent weeks “they did not comply with the isolation obligatory “, something that considered” very serious “.

In this context, the Buenos Aires official called for “social conscience“given the concern about the possible entry of new variants of coronavirus.

Kreplak reiterated that there is “variants of the coronavirus, such as the Delta, causing a lot of concern”, and ratified the “strategy of mandatory isolation of people who enter for seven days.”

AFG