Prime Minister Shmygal: Ukraine’s bomb shelters received the status of strategic facilities

All bomb shelters in Ukraine received the status of strategic facilities. This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal in Telegram.

Thus, the government of Ukraine implemented the decision of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC). “All built shelters, anti-radiation shelters and dual-use structures will be taken into account without fail,” Shmyhal wrote.

The Prime Minister also stressed that the production of protective structures would be accelerated during martial law. In turn, local authorities will have to develop plans for their deployment. In addition, checks of bomb shelters will become regular.

On June 1, Ukrainian President Mikhail Zelensky reacted to the bomb shelters closed during an air raid in Kyiv using boxing terminology. “I would say this: maybe a knockout,” he said. The next day, the politician ordered to check bomb shelters throughout the country. As a result, almost a thousand protective structures were declared unusable in Kyiv alone.