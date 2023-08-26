In what may have been a preview of the final of the now imminent Rugby World Cup, in Twickenham in the last test for the two teams ahead of the world championship, reigning world champions South Africa dominated and defeated 35-7 the All Blacks. Inserted in Groups A and B of the World Cup, New Zealand and the Springboks would immediately cross their paths in the quarterfinals if they were to finish in different positions, while winning their respective groups by both finishing second they would then end up on opposite sides of the board and would therefore eventually find themselves alone in the final.

Sold out

—

It will be played in a sold-out Twickenham (82,000 spectators) and tomorrow the gates will reopen for England-Fiji, the last pre-World Cup test for coach Steve Borthwick’s squad. South Africa literally dominates the first 10 minutes, with an intensity, ferocity and quality worthy of the world champions. The All Blacks defense was put terribly under pressure and wavered fearfully, even conceding a scrum from 5 metres, but the pouring rain played a trick on South African half-back Faf de Klerk, who let it slip forward as he pulled the ball out. But the suffering for the New Zealanders didn’t end: in the 14th minute Scott Barrett went overboard in a ruck on 10 meters and was punished with a yellow card. Obviously we go to the deep touch, with the maul stopped irregularly by captain Sam Cane: it’s a clear foul of foul play and the second yellow card arrives. With two more forwards, the Springboks tried again, but on Malcolm Marx’s attempt to break through, the save of Richie Mounga was miraculous, keeping the hooker up and denying him a practically made try. In the 18th minute, however, South Africa finally breaks through: again touch and again maul, the New Zealand defense defends itself with unheard-of ferocity and seems to resist, but in the end it is captain Siya Kolisi (transformation of Manie Libbok ). Two minutes go by and a nonsense from Eben Etzebeth gives Mounga an easy place but the opener shoots onto the post. In the 31st minute the All Blacks had a touch stolen in their 22, the South Africans reversed the front to find Makazole Mapimpi wide on the left, but the South African winger incredibly let the ball fall from his hands. But another minute goes by and another gift arrives: in a very risky exit from the 22 ball in hand, Jordie Barrett lets himself be intercepted by Kurt-Lee Aeendse, who can comfortably walk up to the posts (Libbok converts). The limit is not easily identifiable: the aggressiveness of the defense of the world champions takes the breath away from the New Zealanders, who however are well beyond the threshold of individual errors that a team of this kind should concede. The first decent attack by the All Blacks right at the end produces a kickable free-kick, but Scott Barrett decides to frustrate everything, rushing from shoulder to ruck against Marx: second yellow, which turns red and disaster completed. In time expired the All Blacks would also find a beautiful try with Will Jordan, but a previous forward from Mark Talea nullifies the play.