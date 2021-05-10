Dubai (Union)

The All Black team won the women’s soccer championship after defeating the Emirates team 5-3 in the final match that took place at Diab Awana Stadium, in the presence of Amal Bouchlach, member of the Football Association Board of Directors and Chairman of the Women’s Football Committee, and Ghalia Abdullah Al Mazmi, a member of the committee.

Amal Buchlach handed the “All Black” players the gold medals and the championship shield, while the silver medals were handed over to the UAE team players, and the bronze medals to the female players of the Al Ittihad team.

Amal Büchlach said: The tournament has achieved its desired goals, most notably the return of the competition to the game even if it is in a friendly context due to the long suspension period, in addition to the players of our young women team acquiring sensitivity to matches and friction in football competitions, noting that women’s football in general and national teams in particular enjoy unprecedented support. From the Board of Directors of the Football Association, headed by Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, President of the Federation, who raised morale during the current period that witnesses the preparations of our teams to participate in the upcoming regional, continental and international tournaments.