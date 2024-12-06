You often hear people praising the love story of Romeo and Juliet as if it were the height of romanticism. But In that love story, six people are involved, including the lovers.one due to an allergy to poison and the other due to excess holes.

And as it happens in Romeo and Julietin the play all birdsby Wajdi Mouawad There are two lovers who belong to different worlds, with families at odds. and if that were not enough, in the middle of the conflict between Palestine and Israel, which has been going on for decades, if not millennia, screwing up the staff.

The Teatros del Canal, in Madrid, have just opened the Mario Gas version of this work written in 1968 and that, if not knowing the detail, It could be thought that it is inspired by 2024. We humans are still just as stupid and pigeonholed into fixing everything (which fixes nothing) by blowing up things and people.

Aleix Peña, Candela Serrat, Vicky Peña, Manuel de Blas, Pere PonceAnabel Moreno, Lucía Barrado are in the cast of this version of Wajdi Mouawad’s work, as long as he likes (about 3 hours, with a break in the middle).

All Birds tells the story of Eitan and Wahida, two young people who fall in love in New York. One, Jewish, the other, Arab. Things go awry when Eitan (what for) decides to search for his origins. That takes them to Israel and puts them in a war, family and vital conflict.

Mario Gas has made a version that is wonderfully uncomfortable to watch. The rhythm exposes human stupidity, accustomed to pigeonholing ourselves to a past that is not ours and chaining ourselves to what others expect us to be. This work reveals the absurdity of orthodoxy and fundamentalismwith a cast that does justice to the harshness of a show that is not lacking in humor. With a black humor like the bitumen that a cricket would use, but humor.

But don’t be fooled, it’s a drama. At the premiere it was not difficult to see members of the audience cryingas did the characters, immersed in a drama capable of stirring the viewer’s conscience, especially at a time when the Palestinian-Israeli conflict is in full swing.

Todos Pájaros is an ironic work of art as a slap in the face for those who carry a backpack full of the past. Oh, you’re a fundamentalist Jew? Oh, you can’t love because your past is in a village in Palestine? Well, you’re going to shit yourself, drink seven cups. This is a spoileralthough it may not seem like it.

The simple, gray scenery, with as many edges and slopes as the story, is versatile and helps focus attention on the acting. He All Birds by Mario Gas at the Teatros del Canal It is not a function to enjoy in the fun sense of the word. It is a work to move, to reflect and that any lover of dramatic theater should see.