We wanted to make a List of all Bethesda games that should hit Xbox Game Pass in 2021, after Microsoft made the most unexpected move in September last year and dropped the bombshell that Bethesda’s parent company, ZeniMax Media, would be acquired by Xbox Game Studios in early 2021 for the amount of $ 7.5 billion. Something that was finally confirmed recently. As part of that deal, Microsoft announced plans to bring Bethesda’s “iconic franchises” to Xbox Game Pass, and while some of them have since arrived, there are plenty to come as well, something that will happen shortly.
Without a doubt, this is one of the most important movements in the history of video games, and it has also been the one that has had the most money in half. Although of course, the agreement still needs to be formalized, what is supposed to be in the first half of the year. This deal has raised a lot of questions so far, some asking when all Bethesda games could get to Xbox Game Pass, and others in case it lBethesda games will or will not be exclusive.
Bethesda seems to have shown the location of The Elder Scrolls 6
Phil Spencer has been very cautious when answering questions about exclusivity or about the Bethesda games coming to Game Pass. You have stated that perhaps some of the future Bethesda games will continue to be multiplatform, in that it is not a matter of fewer players being able to access these video games. But at the same time, they have also talked about the fact that the Xbox ecosystem is expanding to the point that playing on Xbox will be possible even without a console, when the xCloud application is compatible with the Smarth TV, which could happen this same 2021.
All in all, it is most likely that many games of Bethesda to join Game Pass after closing deal with Microsoft. Below, we’ve compiled a list of all the Bethesda games that should be coming to Xbox Game Pass in 2021.
Bethesda games already included with Xbox Game Pass
Dishonored 2
DOOM Eternal
Fallout: New Vegas
Fallout 76
RAGE 2
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
The Elder Scrolls Online
Wolfenstein: Youngblood
Bethesda registers new IP as first move in 2021
Bethesda games that should hit Xbox Game Pass in 2021
Dishonored Definitive Edition
DOOM (2016)
DOOM (Xbox 360)
DOOM 2 (Xbox 360)
DOOM 3 BFG Edition (Xbox 360)
DOOM 64
Fallout 3 (Xbox 360)
Fallout 4
Prey
RAGE (Xbox 360)
The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind (Original Xbox)
The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion (Xbox 360)
The Evil Within
The Evil Within 2
Wolfenstein 3D (Xbox 360)
Wolfenstein: The New Order
Wolfenstein: The Old Blood
Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
Of course, there are no guarantees that these Bethesda games should make it to Xbox Game Pass, and Microsoft might even be looking to bring in some surprises, but these seem like the best bets for now. However, these games are just the tip of the iceberg, as most of the games are expected to Future Bethesda Games Also Join Xbox Game Pass On Day One Of Launch, including Starfield, The Elder Scrolls 6, and the recently announced Indiana Jones game.
