We wanted to make a List of all Bethesda games that could reach Xbox Game Pass in 2021, after Microsoft made the most unexpected move in September last year and dropped the bombshell that Bethesda’s parent company ZeniMax Media would be acquired by Xbox Game Studios in early 2021 for the amount of $ 7.5 billion. As part of that deal, Microsoft announced plans to bring Bethesda’s “iconic franchises” to Xbox Game Pass, and while some of them have since arrived, there are plenty to come as well.

Without a doubt, this is one of the most important movements in the history of video games, and it has also been the one that has had the most money in half. Although of course, the agreement still needs to be formalized, what is supposed to be in the first half of the year. This deal has raised a lot of questions so far, some asking when all Bethesda games could get to Xbox Game Pass, and others in case it lBethesda games will or will not be exclusive.

Phil Spencer has been very cautious when answering questions about exclusivity or about the Bethesda games coming to Game Pass. You have stated that perhaps some of the future Bethesda games will continue to be multiplatform, in that it is not about fewer players being able to access these video games. But at the same time, they have also spoken that the Xbox ecosystem is expanding to the point that playing on Xbox will be possible even without a console, when the xCloud application is compatible with Smarth TV, which could happen this same 2021.

With everything most likely Bethesda joins Game Pass after Microsoft deal closes. Below, we’ve compiled a list of all the Bethesda games coming to Game Pass in 2021.

Bethesda games already included with Xbox Game Pass

Dishonored 2

DOOM Eternal

Fallout: New Vegas

Fallout 76

RAGE 2

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition

The Elder Scrolls Online

Wolfenstein: Youngblood

Bethesda games that could hit Xbox Game Pass in 2021

Dishonored Definitive Edition

DOOM (2016)

DOOM (Xbox 360)

DOOM 2 (Xbox 360)

DOOM 3 BFG Edition (Xbox 360)

DOOM 64

Fallout 3 (Xbox 360)

Fallout 4

Prey

RAGE (Xbox 360)

The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind (Original Xbox)

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion (Xbox 360)

The Evil Within

The Evil Within 2

Wolfenstein 3D (Xbox 360)

Wolfenstein: The New Order

Wolfenstein: The Old Blood

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

Of course, there are no guarantees that these Bethesda games could make it to Xbox Game Pass, and Microsoft might even be looking to bring some surprises, but these seem like the best bets for now. However, these games are just the tip of the iceberg, as most of the games are expected to Future Bethesda Games Also Join Xbox Game Pass On Day One Of Launchincluding Starfield, The Elder Scrolls 6, and the recently announced Indiana Jones game.