Last week, a branch in Keerbergen, Belgium, had to close after a 2-year-old child was tied to his bed with tape. Since then, other parents have also come forward with stories of neglect and abuse. Several parents and former employees have already filed a complaint.

The Growing Up agency has now decided, pending an investigation, to close the four other branches of daycare center Mippie and Moppie in Zemst, Hofstade, Keerbergen and Weerde at the same time. Parents of badly treated children had already urged Belgian politicians to do so.

In principle, the suspension will run for the various locations until 23 January 2023, unless a final decision of the investigation follows sooner. Alternative care is being sought for the displaced toddlers.

Watch our news videos in the playlist below:

#Belgian #horror #crèche #branches #closed