Avtostat: AvtoVAZ has only three Lada models left that cost less than a million rubles

Following AvtoVAZ’s recent price hike on its products, the manufacturer’s model lineup no longer includes cars equipped with air conditioning priced below one million rubles. This reports Agency “Autostat”.

In total, the plant has three trim levels, cheaper than a million – this is the Lada Granta sedan in the Standard and Classic’24 trim levels (699 and 931 thousand rubles), as well as the Niva Legend in the Classic’24 trim level at a price of 981 thousand rubles.

The next most expensive car is the Granta in the Classic’24 Air Conditioner package, but it will cost the buyer at least one million and 12 thousand rubles.

Earlier, AvtoVAZ denied the information that Lada Granta can be bought in Egypt for half the price of Russia. A representative of the enterprise stated that Russian cars are not supplied to this country, and the plant has no contacts with a dealer offering Granta to customers.

Meanwhile, according to estimates by the Russian Automobile Dealers Association (ROAD), Chinese cars in Russia will become 10 percent more expensive from September due to problems with bank payments between the countries.