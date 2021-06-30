What do you say to your husband when he finally comes home after a week of absence, sits down at the table with downcast eyes and sighs from his suitcase The Telegraph finds out where his photo is on the front page with the text line: “Miss Frank de Boer lined up”?

Hopefully she’s had enough presence of mind to say, “You don’t have to take all the blame, do you?”

Yet that is what it came down to in the comments about the decline of the Dutch national team. Understandable, but not entirely fair. Well, he was not the ideal national coach and it is wise that he has now resigned, but once again it appears that the KNVB should never have appointed him. After three successive failures abroad, De Boer had become a damaged man, someone who radiated little self-confidence and therefore had insufficient authority with players and media.

But let’s talk about the players, because as far as I know they were on the field, not Frank de Boer. There were players with a great reputation who earn wealth at top foreign clubs. They also failed – last year when they lost without a chance in and against Turkey, a team that went completely off this European Championship with zero points and a goal difference of 1-8. That defeat should have been an unmistakable writing on the wall.

Those top players are in order of importance: Memphis Depay, Frenkie de Jong, Georginio Wijnaldum, Matthijs de Ligt and Stefan de Vrij. I mainly care about the first three. They should – given their reputation – be decisive, but they were not especially against the Czech Republic. Wijnaldum is usually more of a serving player, the brilliance should come from Depay and De Jong, but they failed.

The Dutch sports press considers Depay and De Jong to be world-class players, but is that realistic? Isn’t Depay far too fickle to qualify for that designation? Perhaps it was no coincidence that he failed at Manchester United. He now gets the chance to prove himself at FC Barcelona, ​​but they will have less patience with him there than with the Dutch national team. Messi doesn’t want fellow players who ruin all his passes.

Frenkie de Jong is a special case. When he emerged I wrote admiringly about him and I can still enjoy his graceful playing. But at FC Barcelona I also got to know his weak side. He prefers to play controlling than attacking because he doesn’t dare to rely on his shot. In the combination he chooses the width rather than the depth.

Ronald Koeman, his coach, wants him to give more offensive impulses; things are going a little better at Barcelona now, but in Orange he falls back on his familiar routine. What I miss with De Jong is the aggressive depth of Kevin De Bruyne or Paul Pogba, midfielders I rate higher because they dare to take more risks.

Our top players may not be as good as we thought, but the Dutch national team must be able to perform better with such players than was the case at this European Championship. This also requires a real top coach. The Netherlands has only one who is unemployed. Do we want to go to the World Cup in Qatar? Then we have to get Louis van Gaal off the stable again. I can already hear him snorting.