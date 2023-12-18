The year 2023 begins to come to an end, and although the Champions Trophy remains to be played, which, as its name indicates, pits the winners of the two competitions organized by the Professional Football League against each other, the LPF Cup and the LPF Tournament, we already know the qualifiers for both the Copa Libertadores and the 2024 Copa Sudamericana.
River Plate was champion of the Professional League of Argentine soccer, in the first half of this year 2023, with Martín Demichelis' team finishing first in the 27-date tournament, with 61 points, nine more than Talleres de Córdoba, thus ensuring in this way their passage to the next Libertadores.
They joined the “Millionaire”, due to their position in the Annual Table, they were classified, Talleres, Rosario Central and San Lorenzo, as they finished second, third and fourth respectively in said table that had the riverplatense club at the top.
On the other hand, Students of La Plata He secured his place in the next Libertadores by winning the Argentine Cup, beating Defensa y Justicia in the final.
Who got the last spot? Godoy Cruzthe fifth in the accumulated, which was achieved thanks to Rosario Central winning the final of the League Cup and, as it was already classified, it freed up the place for “Tomba”, and left out Platense.
Furthermore, due to this result, San Lorenzo made sure to start their participation in the group stagewhile the Mendoza team will debut in the second qualifying round (of three).
Meanwhile, the Argentine clubs that will play in the next CONMEBOL Sudamericana are Boca Juniors, Estudiantes, Racing, Defense and Justice, Lanús, Belgrano and Argentinos Juniorswhich also benefited from the victory of Rosario Central.
|
EQUIPMENT
|
CUP
|
RIVER
|
LIBERATORS
|
WORKSHOPS
|
LIBERATORS
|
CENTRAL ROSARY
|
LIBERATORS
|
SAN LORENZO
|
LIBERATORS
|
STUDENTS
|
LIBERATORS
|
GODOY CRUZ
|
LIBERATORS
|
MOUTH
|
SOUTH AMERICAN
|
RACING
|
SOUTH AMERICAN
|
DEFENDING
|
SOUTH AMERICAN
|
LANUS
|
SOUTH AMERICAN
|
BELGRANO
|
SOUTH AMERICAN
|
ARGENTINE JUNIORS
|
SOUTH AMERICAN
#Argentine #qualifiers #Cups #confirmed #competitions #compete
Leave a Reply