The publisher Limited Run Games specialized in high-quality physical editions of niche or remastered games, held a presentation event that turned out to be more interesting than expected, among remasters of classics like Beyond Good & Evil 20th Anniversary Edition and Tomb 2! and completely new games, belonging to cult series. Let’s see them all.

Let’s start with the collection you don’t expect: the Fighting Force Collection, coming to PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch and PC. It will include Fighting Force 1 and 2 and is a series of scrolling fighting games (the second much more action-packed) that may still have some fans out there.

Let’s continue with Snow Bros. Wonderland, a new chapter in the Snow Bros. series that is decidedly original for the series, as it is an isometric action game (the originals were fixed screen platformers). It will be released in 2024 on PS5, PS4 and Nintendo Switch.

So it’s time for another surprise, Gimmick! 2, sequel to a recently updated Sunsoft cult title for NES, which we can consider the soulslike of the 2D platformers of the 90s. We joke, but not too much. It will be published for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch and PC during 2024. Let’s see the announcement trailer.

Let’s move on to Fear Effect, a remastered edition of a classic for the first PlayStation dating back to 2000, due out on PC, PS4, PS5 and Nintendo Switch in 2025. Also in this case we have the video.

One of the most relevant announcements of the evening was undoubtedly that of Tomba! 2, a classic of the first PlayStation loved by the public, of which the remastered version of the first chapter is about to be published. It will be released on PC, PS4, PS5 and Nintendo Switch, as the presentation film also reveals.

Another eagerly awaited announcement was that of Bubsy in: The Purrfect Collection, created in collaboration with Atari. It is a series of platformers that still enjoys a certain popularity, at least among a small group of fans. It will be released in 2025 on PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4 and PS5.

The most relevant announcement of the evening was undoubtedly that of the imminent launch of Beyond Good & Evil 20th Anniversary Edition, created in collaboration with Ubisoft. It will be released on June 25th on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC and was shown with a very rich trailer.

But it doesn’t end there, because Limited Run Games has also published trailers for already announced projects such as Rugrats: Adventures in Gameland and GEX Trilogy.

Trailers also for some indies published by the publisher, such as the original FMV horror Ghosts, the action DoubleShake and the platformer Renaine.

Finally, we were almost forgetting that it was announced the release date of Tomba! Special Edition: August 1, 2024, i.e. in just over a month.

In short, there were so many new things.